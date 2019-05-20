 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
The 2019 Colorado Book Awards were presented on May 18 at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.EXPAND
The 2019 Colorado Book Awards were presented on May 18 at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.
Teague Bohlen

Colorado Book Awards Announce 2019 Winners

Teague Bohlen | May 20, 2019 | 6:55am
AA

Authors, judges, and lovers of all things literary gathered on Saturday, May 18, to celebrate the 28th annual Colorado Book Awards, presented by Colorado Humanities and Center for the Book. The awards, which honor the best in literature from calendar year 2018, was sponsored this year by First Western Trust, Outskirts Press, Shaw Construction and the Colorado Sun. Held at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, the festivities drew a crowd of nearly 200 to celebrate the winners and the finalists in fourteen categories of written wonderfulness.

Attending finalists for the 28th Annual Colorado Book Awards.EXPAND
Attending finalists for the 28th Annual Colorado Book Awards.
Teague Bohlen

Award-winning local bookseller BookBar, which hosted all of the finalists' readings over the last couple of months, was on hand to sell books and help celebrate. See our announcement of the full list of finalists; below are the winners, alphabetically by category.

Related Stories

Anthology/Collection: Mile High Stories: 25 Years of Our Best Writing, Geoff Van Dyke and the editors of 5280 magazine

Children’s Literature: The Little i Who Lost His Dot, Kimberlee Gard (Illustrations by Sandie Sonkie Familius)

Creative Non-Fiction: Tragedy Plus Time: A Tragi-Comic Memoir, Adam Cayton-Holland (We interviewed Cayton-Holland, a former Westword writer, back in 2018.)

General Fiction: Go Ask Fannie, Elisabeth Hyde

General Non-Fiction: The Doggie in the Window: How One Dog Led Me From the Pet Store to the Factory Farm to Uncover the Truth of Where Puppies Really Come From, Rory Kress

History: The Wooly West: Colorado’s Hidden History of Sheepscapes, Andrew Gulliford

Juvenile Literature: Del Toro Moon, Darby Karchut

Nick Arvin won the Literary Fiction CBA for his novel Mad Boy.EXPAND
Nick Arvin won the Literary Fiction CBA for his novel Mad Boy.
Teague Bohlen

Literary Fiction: Mad Boy: A Novel, Nick Arvin

Mystery: Death by G-String: A Coyote Canyon Ladies Ukelele Club Mystery, C.C. Harrison

Poetry: Ghost Of, Diana Khoi Nguyen

Science Fiction/Fantasy: While Gods Sleep, L.D. Colter

Thriller: Mister Tender’s Girl, Carter Wilson

Young Adult Literature: 500 Words or Less, Juleah del Rosario

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >