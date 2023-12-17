Nathaniel Rateliff Celebrates a Decade With the Night Sweats at Ball Arena: Photos

jolly bearded man to take the stage.



Find photos from the show below: Santa Claus? No. The other guy who fits the description, minus the beard of white. But give Nathaniel Rateliff a few more years, and his beard will catch up with his and the Night Sweats' success. The hometown hero and his band were at Ball Arena on Friday, December 15, for their annual show, this time celebrating a decade of the group's music."It's good to be home!" Rateliff said to the audience, with two hands outstretched as if embracing everyone in a warm hug. From there, the band hit cruise control and pumped out more than twenty songs from its catalogue, ranging from "S.O.B" and "Shake," off the Night Sweats' self-titled 2015 debut album, to " Survivor ," from the band's most recent album,, released in 2021.The Night Sweats project was an experiment Rateliff launched on the Denver folk-rock scene in 2013. Denver music fans have been able to see an artist go from struggling to survive by playing gigs along South Broadway to filling the Bluebird Theater, then the Ogden and now Ball Arena and stadiums throughout the country. It's a symbiotic gift that keeps giving every year.Find photos from the show below:

click to enlarge A thirty-foot-tall Orwellian Nathaniel Rateliff is projected on stage at Ball Arena. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Nathaniel Rateliff appears on stage on piano to kick off the Night Sweats' annual holiday concert. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Festive fans attended and gathered at the front of the stage to greet Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge The jolly old soul takes the stage. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Night Sweats drummer Patrick Meese. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Rateliff steps onto the stage singing "I'm on Your Side," off the band's 2021 album, The Future. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Joseph Pope III slings the bass for the Night Sweats. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Rateliff has played Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel and Red Rocks. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Keyboardist Mark Shusterman. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Rateliff embraces the crowd. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge In contrast to signature Red Rocks shows, Rateliff sang more songs without the fetter of his guitar. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Guitarist Luke Mossman. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Rateliff wields his signature gold Fender Telecaster. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Rateliff waves to familiar faces at his band's homecoming show Friday night at Ball Arena. Evan Semón Photography

