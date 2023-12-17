Nathaniel Rateliff Celebrates a Decade With the Night Sweats at Ball Arena: Photos

Hundreds of screaming fans filled Ball Arena as they waited for what has become an annual event. Some in festive holiday attire, they all stood in anticipation for the arrival of everyone's favorite rosy-cheeked, jolly bearded man to take the stage.
Santa Claus? No. The other guy who fits the description, minus the beard of white. But give Nathaniel Rateliff
a few more years, and his beard will catch up with his and the Night Sweats' success. The hometown hero and his band were at Ball Arena
on Friday, December 15, for their annual show, this time celebrating a decade of the group's music.
"It's good to be home!" Rateliff said to the audience, with two hands outstretched as if embracing everyone in a warm hug. From there, the band hit cruise control and pumped out more than twenty songs from its catalogue, ranging from "S.O.B" and "Shake," off the Night Sweats' self-titled 2015 debut album, to "Survivor
," from the band's most recent album, The Future
, released in 2021.
The Night Sweats project was an experiment Rateliff launched on the Denver folk-rock scene in 2013. Denver music fans have been able to see an artist go from struggling to survive by playing gigs along South Broadway
to filling the Bluebird Theater, then the Ogden and now Ball Arena and stadiums throughout the country. It's a symbiotic gift that keeps giving every year.
Find photos from the show below:
A thirty-foot-tall Orwellian Nathaniel Rateliff is projected on stage at Ball Arena.
Nathaniel Rateliff appears on stage on piano to kick off the Night Sweats' annual holiday concert.
Festive fans attended and gathered at the front of the stage to greet Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.
The jolly old soul takes the stage.
Night Sweats drummer Patrick Meese.
Rateliff steps onto the stage singing "I'm on Your Side," off the band's 2021 album, The Future.
Joseph Pope III slings the bass for the Night Sweats.
Rateliff has played Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel and Red Rocks.
Keyboardist Mark Shusterman.
Rateliff embraces the crowd.
In contrast to signature Red Rocks shows, Rateliff sang more songs without the fetter of his guitar.
Guitarist Luke Mossman.
Rateliff wields his signature gold Fender Telecaster.
Rateliff waves to familiar faces at his band's homecoming show Friday night at Ball Arena.
