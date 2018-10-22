Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Drop Sweet Video and Chocolate

Fresh from throwing a rally at Levitt Pavilion to prevent gun violence, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have released their latest music video for the song "A Little Honey," which is all about sweet, sweet love: love between bandmates, love between old folks and love of pie and coffee.

"'A Little Honey’ is a song all about love and desire," says Rateliff in a statement. "Everyone needs some honey and sweet loving, and in the video we wanted to embrace that kind of love in couples of all ages. A burning love doesn’t have any kind of borders or age restrictions.”