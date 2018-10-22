 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have dropped a new video.EXPAND
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have dropped a new video.
Jake Cox

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Drop Sweet Video and Chocolate

Kyle Harris | October 22, 2018 | 10:26am
AA

Fresh from throwing a rally at Levitt Pavilion to prevent gun violence, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have released their latest music video for the song "A Little Honey," which is all about sweet, sweet love: love between bandmates, love between old folks and love of pie and coffee.

"'A Little Honey’ is a song all about love and desire," says Rateliff in a statement. "Everyone needs some honey and sweet loving, and in the video we wanted to embrace that kind of love in couples of all ages. A burning love doesn’t have any kind of borders or age restrictions.”

Along with the video, the band is throwing a sweet fundraiser, putting out a craft chocolate dubbed A Little Honey. Proceeds from the candy, produced by Small Batch America and Fruition Chocolate Works, will benefit Rateliff's foundation, the Marigold Project, and Denver Urban Gardens, which runs community gardens to help neighborhoods feed themselves.

The chocolate is available at Rateliff's website.

Rateliff's next Denver concert will be November 10, when he opens for folk legend John Prine.

His full band will be playing Denver's Ogden Theatre December 19 and 20.

Here is a full list of his upcoming dates:
November 7—Breckenridge, CO—Riverwalk Center (Folk Set)*
November 8—Grand Junction, CO—Avalon Theatre (Folk Set)*
November 10—Denver, CO—Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre (Folk Set)*
November 17-19—Mexico City, Mexico—Corona Capital
November 29—Chicago, IL—Aragon Ballroom
November 30—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre
December 1—Tampa, FL—97X Next Big Thing Festival
December 11—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom (94/7fm December to Remember)
December 14—Vail, CO—Ford Park (Vail Snow Days)
December 15 & 16—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen
December 19 & 20—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre
December 31—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry House

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: