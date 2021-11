Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Perform New Songs on The Tonight Show

Six years ago, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats made their television debut by playing "S.O.B." onwhich instantaneously expanded the Denver band's fanbase stateside and beyond.On November 9, Rateliff and company, dressed in custom black suits, returned to the show to perform “Survivor” and “Baby I Got Your Number," both from the band's new album,, which dropped last week on Stax Records. After “Survivor," the album's lead single, was released last August, it quickly moved into the number-one slot on Triple A radio; it's currently number two on the Americana Singles Chart.Rateliff & the Night Sweats are next set to appear onon November 13. The band will also headline the Mission Ballroom on Thursday, December 16, and Friday, December 17 , with Preservation Hall Jazz Band opening both nights, as part of Rateliff's annual holiday shows that he started doing a decade ago.Earlier this year, Rateliff and the band made their debut onwith the premiere performance of “Redemption,” written for and featured in the filmstarring Justin Timberlake. The group appeared onwith country singer/songwriter Margo Price as well, while Rateliff’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” recently aired at NPR Music. Rateliff also released his new live album,, which was recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during his run of socially distanced shows last year.