Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Perform New Songs on The Tonight Show

On November 9, Rateliff and company, dressed in custom black suits, returned to the show to perform “Survivor” and “Baby I Got Your Number," both from the band's new album, The Future, which dropped last week on Stax Records. After “Survivor," the album's lead single, was released last August, it quickly moved into the number-one slot on Triple A radio; it's currently number two on the Americana Singles Chart.
Rateliff & the Night Sweats are next set to appear on CBS This Morning: Saturday on November 13. The band will also headline the Mission Ballroom on Thursday, December 16, and Friday, December 17, with Preservation Hall Jazz Band opening both nights, as part of Rateliff's annual holiday shows that he started doing a decade ago.
Earlier this year, Rateliff and the band made their debut on Saturday Night Live with the premiere performance of “Redemption,” written for and featured in the film Palmer starring Justin Timberlake. The group appeared on CMT Crossroads with country singer/songwriter Margo Price as well, while Rateliff’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” recently aired at NPR Music. Rateliff also released his new live album, Red Rocks 2020, which was recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during his run of socially distanced shows last year.
