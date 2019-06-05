Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will open for the Rolling Stones.

When the Rolling Stones come through town on Saturday, August 10, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will open the concert at Broncos Stadium.

This is good news for a Denver band that's coming off a rough week. Rateliff, who has been suffering from hearing troubles, was forced to cancel a string of shows, including opening for Florence + the Machine.

"His doctors prescribed rest for Nathaniel to address a nagging hearing issue," says Chris Tetzeli, head of 7S, his management company. "We decided to follow their advice and painfully cancel a few shows this week."

Related Stories Central Jazz Returns to Central City for Its Second Year This Weekend

The Rolling Stones themselves were forced to cancel a number of dates — including a Denver stop — before Mick Jagger underwent successful heart surgery earlier this year.

The Night Sweats have been touring aggressively since their stellar album Tearing at the Seams came out in 2018. The group has made appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and at the Grand Ole Opry and Apollo Theatre, as well as playing the major festivals: Coachella, Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Newport Folk Festival, Glastonbury and the Monterey International Pop Festival.

Rateliff and his band have built a reputation as more than artists, though; they've also been celebrated nationally for their charitable work with the Marigold Project, which funds nonprofits around the country dealing with economic and social-justice issues, gun violence prevention and more.

In short: Rateliff and his band are primed to share a stage with the Rolling Stones.