 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will open for the Rolling Stones.EXPAND
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will open for the Rolling Stones.
Jake Cox

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Will Open for the Rolling Stones

Kyle Harris | June 5, 2019 | 8:32am
AA

When the Rolling Stones come through town on Saturday, August 10, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will open the concert at Broncos Stadium.

This is good news for a Denver band that's coming off a rough week. Rateliff, who has been suffering from hearing troubles, was forced to cancel a string of shows, including opening for Florence + the Machine.

"His doctors prescribed rest for Nathaniel to address a nagging hearing issue," says Chris Tetzeli, head of 7S, his management company. "We decided to follow their advice and painfully cancel a few shows this week."

Related Stories

The Rolling Stones themselves were forced to cancel a number of dates — including a Denver stop — before Mick Jagger underwent successful heart surgery earlier this year.

The Night Sweats have been touring aggressively since their stellar album Tearing at the Seams came out in 2018. The group has made appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and at the Grand Ole Opry and Apollo Theatre, as well as playing the major festivals: Coachella, Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Newport Folk Festival, Glastonbury and the Monterey International Pop Festival.

Rateliff and his band have built a reputation as more than artists, though; they've also been celebrated nationally for their charitable work with the Marigold Project, which funds nonprofits around the country dealing with economic and social-justice issues, gun violence prevention and more.

In short: Rateliff and his band are primed to share a stage with the Rolling Stones.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >