Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Goose and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

This week, the Allman Family Revival reunites at the Paramount on Monday, December 12, and Umphrey's McGee keys player Joel Cummins joins forces with String Cheese Incident's Jason Hann at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox on Thursday, December 15.
This weekend, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are at the Ball Arena on Friday, December 16, and Goose is back in town for two nights at the 1stBank Center on Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Allman Family Revival
Monday, December 12, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$49.50-$89.50
For the sixth year in a row, a group of beloved musicians and family descendants of the classic rock icons The Allman Brothers Band are gathering to celebrate the life and music of Gregg Allman. Gregg's son, Devon Allman, will be anchoring this tribute show along with other notable figures such as Larry McCray, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, Alex Orbison, Duane Betts and many more. Austin-based Americana act Mike & the Moonpies will open the show.
Dominic Fike: Out Of Order Tour
Tuesday, December 13, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$36.75
From first being discovered on Soundcloud to collaborating with artists like Halsey or Brockhampton and being cast as a character on HBO's hit series Euphoria, this multi-instrumentalist's music has been described rock rap and indie-alternative hip-hop. Baltimore space-rap artist Baird will open the night.
Bartees Strange
Wednesday, December 14, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20
Bartees Leon Cox Jr. (aka Bartees Strange) has been crafting his jazzy indie hip-hop sounds most of his life, having been raised by by a mother who was also an opera singer. Bartees played in a post hardcore band in Brooklyn before releasing some solo efforts that got him noticed and immediately booked as a support act on tours with artists such as Pheobe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and The National. Fellow indie acts Pom Pom Squad and They Hate Change open the show.
Conscious Alliance Presents: Art That Feeds
Thursday, December 15, 8 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$25-$30
Looking to pair your live music with a good cause this week? You should swing by Ophelia's to get in on the effort put together by Umphrey's McGee keyboardist Joel Cummins and String Cheese Incident drummer Jason Hann, where every ticket sold will donate four meals to an individual in need. The concert is organized by Denver-based music and arts collective Conscious Alliance.
Detox Unit
Friday, December 16, 6:30 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$44.95
Detox Unit is the stage name of Joe Roberts, whose DJ skills have been making waves in the EDM scene over the last few years. Detox Unit's meticulous production of the break-beat style will keep you dancing into the wee hours of the night. Denver dance acts Not Yes, Sortof Vague, Groovsauce and Foxtail will be also serving up bass-filled beats as openers.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Friday, December 16, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$25-$129.50
These dang ol' Denver darlings are back to boogie the night away, ready to serve up those soulful blues-rock tunes that propelled them into the international spotlight in the first place. The night will is rounded out with folk-rock icon Marcus Mumford and Switzerland-based latin-folk act Hermanos Gutiérrez opening the show.
Goose
Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, 8 p.m.
1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield
$49.95
Connecticut jam-band Goose is here for two nights to celebrate its special holiday presentation known as Goosemas. This indie-groove outfit has the ability to swing between funk, trance, blues and jazz without missing a beat.
Bluebook
Saturday, December 17, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$15
Denver-based songwriter Julie Davis started Bluebook almost two decades ago, and over the years continues to recruit more stunningly talented musicians to help her round out the group's sound. Dreamlike soundscapes paired with soaring vocals help to create the haunting harmonies that are so characteristic of this female-powered supergroup. Fellow Denver support acts Wave Decay and Mon Cher open.
The Satanic Temple Colorado Presents: Saturnalia 2022
Saturday, December 17, 6 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$25
December 17 is the day ancient Romans would celebrate the god Saturn, and this pagan holiday may or may not have influenced many traditions associated with more mainstream December holidays. So if you're hoping to have a holly jolly time in a more alternative atmosphere, come join the Satanic Temple with the dark and dangerous musical acts LUNA 13, Clockwork Echo and Gravity Corps for Saturnalia.
Alaska Thunderfuck: The Red 4 Filth Tour
Sunday, December 18, 8:30 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25-$30
Justin Andrew Honard's full stage name is Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, and is the drag queen persona that first met fame on RuPaul's Drag Race. Now on tour for her fourth studio album, Alaska's dance-pop and electro-house music is quickly becoming the voice of the drag queen scene.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.