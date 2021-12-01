Support Us

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Dierks Bentley Headline Vail Snow Days

December 1, 2021 6:55AM

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats headline Vail Snow Days on Friday, December 5. Jon Solomon
There's been little snow along the Front Range this fall, but Vail is ready to kick off the winter season with its fifteenth annual Vail Snow Days. The mountain party with four days of music and entertainment starts on Thursday, December 2, and carries on through Sunday, December 5.

The main events of the weekend include two concerts at Ford Park, 530 South Frontage Road East in Vail. Denver's Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, which released The Future on November 5, headlines at 6 p.m. Friday, December 3, with singer-songwriter Dirt Miller opening. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $250 for VIP access. Phoenix country star Dierks Bentley headlines on Saturday, December 4, with country artist Callista Clark opening. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $275 for VIP access.

“We can’t wait to kick off the winter season with Vail Snow Days,” says James Deighan, managing partner of Highline, the owner and operator of Vail Snow Days. “It's our best concert lineup in years, but it's more than our featured performances. This event brings music and celebration to Vail for four incredible days. It’s the perfect excuse to escape to the mountains for the weekend to do what we all love!”

Also on tap over the four days: the Pray for Snow Pubcrawl on Thursday, December 2; a silent disco on Saturday, December 4; Bluegrass and Bloodies on Sunday, December 5; and many more concerts in town, all promoted by Snow Days LIVE. The Festival Village at Mountain Plaza also offers interactive fun throughout the weekend, with exhibiting brands, ski demos, a live DJ, giveaways and more at the base of Gondola One.

To purchase tickets and to explore the full schedule of events, visit vailsnowdays.com.
