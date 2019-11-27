 


    Herban Planet
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats return to Red Rocks in August.
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats return to Red Rocks in August.
Miles Chrisinger

Nathaniel Rateliff Will Play an Intimate Fundraiser for Open Media Foundation

Kyle Harris | November 27, 2019 | 2:18pm
AA

Coming into 2019, Open Media Foundation's future was uncertain. The nonprofit lost its contract to operate the city's cable access channel in late 2018, raising questions about the group's sustainability.

But the media nonprofit is ending the year with a big First Friday fundraising bash celebrating its work in media education and production.

The fundraiser's surprise headliner, Nathaniel Rateliff, will offer a rare, intimate solo show in the OMF studios at 700 Kalamath Street.

The concert runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 6, and includes food from Blue Pebble and an open bar. Tickets cost $50 and are available at the Open Media Foundation website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

