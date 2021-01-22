 
Denver

Nathaniel Rateliff Will Headline Saturday Night Live

Kyle Harris | January 22, 2021 | 1:30pm
Nathaniel Rateliff plays an intimate set during the pandemic.
Aaron Thackeray
Things just keep getting better for Nathaniel Rateliff.

The Denver crooner will be the guest musician on the February 13 edition of Saturday Night Live.

He plans to perform his latest song, "Redemption," which he wrote for the upcoming Justin Timberlake film on Apple TV, Palmer. It's a melancholy number about hope and freedom.

Despite the pandemic, Rateliff had a busy 2020, selling out more Red Rocks concerts than any other individual artist in the venue's history — at 175 audience members a pop. In a normal year, Rateliff and his band, the Night Sweats, sell out the entire 9,525-capacity venue.

Rateliff also released his new album, And It's Still Alright, last year, and dropped new music with Willie Nelson and other prominent artists — and still found time to launch a boycott of Greenwood Village and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in an attempt to force the former to overturn a new policy that went against recently passed statewide police accountability laws.

Rateliff is no stranger to TV: He's made appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For more information, go to Nathaniel Rateliff's website.

Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

