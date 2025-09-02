 Neil Young Denver Show Was Packed: Photos | Westword
Photos: Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts Bring the Love Earth Tour to Fiddler's Green

Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts were at Fiddler's Green for a packed Labor Day celebration.
September 2, 2025
Image: Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts brought the Love Earth Tour to Fiddler's Green on September 1st, 2025 Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
Neil Young's Love Earth Tour rolled through Denver on September 1 with a packed Labor Day crowd at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. At 79 years old, Young debuted new material with his newest band, the Chrome Hearts, and showed he's still the best protest songwriter in the business.

Fans were out in full force for the national holiday eagerly awaiting the legendary singer-songwriter's Denver debut with his newest band. Neil Young formed the Chrome Hearts from members of Lukas Nelson's former band, Promise of the Real, featuring Willie Nelson's son Micah Nelson (aka Particle Kid) on guitar, Corey McCormick on bass, Anthony Logerfo on drums, as well as legendary Muscle Shoals organist Spooner Oldham.
click to enlarge Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
Neil Young began playing with The Chrome Hearts as his backing band in late 2024
Ross Jones
The band kicked things off with a stripped-down version of "Ambulance Blues" featuring Young on acoustic guitar before moving to his classic black Gibson for a rocking "Cowgirl in the Sand." It was a night full of classics as the band continued with two of Young's protest songs, "Southern Man" and "Ohio," before going into its only new material of the night. "Big Crime" is Neil Young's most recent effort, a scathing direct shot at the Trump administration that doesn't mention the president's name but also doesn't mince words with such lyrics as, “No more money to the fascists / The billionaire fascists / Time to blackout the system / No more great again."

The timeless hits continued with "Harvest Moon" and "Mr. Soul," a cover from Young's time with Buffalo Springfield, before closing with fan favorites "Old Man" and "Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)." Set up in the North Plaza of Fiddler's were tents and booths that highlighted several local and national charities championed by Young as part of his work as a founding member of Farm Aid. Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir opened the show for support.

See photos from the show below:
click to enlarge Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
Micah Nelson, guitar, is the son of Willie Nelson.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
Neil Young's latest song "Big Crime" is a direct criticism of the Trump Administration.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
Neil Young is known for his rocking protest anthems.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
Neil Young is a founding member of Farm Aid and still serves on the board.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
In 1986, Young helped found the Bridge School, an educational organization for children with severe verbal and physical disabilities
Ross Jones
click to enlarge Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
Corey McCormick on bass.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
Neil Young on his signature black Gibson.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir provided support and set the tone for the night of anti-establishment hymns.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
Reverend Billy and the Church of Stop Shopping is a radical performance community based in New York City.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts performing at Fiddler's Green
The Stop Shopping Choir stages guerrilla theater style actions, singing on the property of the Disney stores, Monsanto facilities, as well as Trump Tower.
Ross Jones
Find more concerts on our Denver concert calendar.
A message from Music Editor Emily Ferguson: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Denver’s music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Today
