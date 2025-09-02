Photos: Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts Bring the Love Earth Tour to Fiddler's Green

Neil Young's Love Earth Tour rolled through Denver on September 1 with a packed Labor Day crowd at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. At 79 years old, Young debuted new material with his newest band, the Chrome Hearts, and showed he's still the best protest songwriter in the business.
Fans were out in full force for the national holiday eagerly awaiting the legendary singer-songwriter's Denver debut with his newest band. Neil Young formed the Chrome Hearts from members of Lukas Nelson's former band, Promise of the Real, featuring Willie Nelson's son Micah Nelson (aka Particle Kid) on guitar, Corey McCormick on bass, Anthony Logerfo on drums, as well as legendary Muscle Shoals organist Spooner Oldham.
The timeless hits continued with "Harvest Moon" and "Mr. Soul," a cover from Young's time with Buffalo Springfield, before closing with fan favorites "Old Man" and "Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)." Set up in the North Plaza of Fiddler's were tents and booths that highlighted several local and national charities championed by Young as part of his work as a founding member of Farm Aid. Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir opened the show for support.
