New Kids on the Block, Bonobo and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Kids on the Block brings the Mixtape Tour 2022 to Ball Arena on Friday, June 10, with
Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue also on the bill. Tickets ($29.95-$179.95) go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 7.
British producer Bonobo stops at Mission Ballroom on Thursday, March 17, in support of his forthcoming album, Fragments, which drops on January 14. Tickets ($39.95-$55) go on sale on at 10 a.m. Friday, October 8.
Denver Comes Alive returns to the Mission Ballroom for its second annual event on Saturday, December 4. The lineup includes Ramble on Revival (ft. Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno, Steve Kimock, Holly Bowling, Jeff Sipe, Skerik, Jen Hartswick), Tank and the Bangas, Circles Around the Sun and Judith Hill, with DJ Logic spinning between sets and Ari Fink hosting the event. Tickets ($29.50-$99.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 8.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
BoomBox: Ft. BackBeat Brass, Thu., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $25.
Henry Rollins: Fri., May 6, 8 p.m., $35-$160.
BALL ARENA
New Kids on the Block: With Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue, Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $29.95-$179.95.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Ben Böhmer: Fri., April 29, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
Heartless Bastards: Sat., Nov. 20, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
Samia: Thu., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $20.
BOULDER THEATER
Gus Johnson: Sat., May 21, 8 p.m., $39.50.
Henry Rollins: Sun., May 8, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Lawrence: Sat., Nov. 6, 9 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. SFAM and Um with Big City, Contra Scandal, Kaya Project, Plantrae, ETHNO, Thu., Nov. 4, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.
SHIFT: Ft. Kyle Walker (Repopulate Mars), Nasser Baker and more, Thu., Dec. 16, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.
Toosii: Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.
FOX THEATRE
Bury Mia: With the Losers Club, Dayshaper, hellocentral, Sat., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
CVPTVGON: With Kick, iAM_Jacko, TwoPercent, Ashtrology, Sat., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Prof: With J.Plaza, Andrew Thomas, Willie Wonka, Sat., Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., $25-$25.
GLOBE HALL
Jaime Wyatt: Fri., Nov. 5, 9 p.m.
Kings of Prussia: With Tumbledown Shack, Sat., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $12.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Revolución de Amor: Fri., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $30.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Bohemian Groove: Ft. Boy Hollow, Funk Hunk, Retrofette (DJ set), Sat., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $12.
Fi Sullivan and Who's Calling: With Jackie Disco and more, Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15.
Holdfast: With Elektric Animals and Compass & Cavern, Thu., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $13.
Little Trips: Wed., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $12.
LOST LAKE
Ethereal Sea: With Messiahvore, Near Dusk and Hashtronaut, Wed., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $10.
Grant & Friends: With PJ Moon and the Swappers, Many Mountains and Stone Riot, Thu., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $12.
Mossgatherers: With Fat Brando, Butchop, Broth, Sun., Oct. 24, 3 p.m., $12.
O'Connor Brothers Band: Sat., Nov. 27, 9 p.m., $13.
Rootbeer Richie and the Reveille: With Heated Bones, Backhand, Julian St. Nightmare, Sat., Dec. 18, 9 p.m., $12.
Splendid Blend: With Vanimal Kingdom, Jubilingo, Sherman, Thu., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $12.
MARQUIS THEATER
In the Whale: Fri., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., $15.
Rocket Surgeons: Thu., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $10.
MISSION BALLROOM
Bonobo: With Jordan Rakei, Thu., March 17, 8 p.m., $39.95-$55.
Denver Comes Alive: With Ramble on Revival (ft. Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno, Steve Kimock, Holly Bowling, Jeff Sipe, Skerik, Jen Hartswick), Tank and the Bangas, Circles Around the Sun, Judith Hill, DJ Logic and hosted by Ari Fink, Sat., Dec. 4, 5 p.m., $29.50-$99.50.
The Script: Sun., April 3, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$90.
Wallows: Sat., July 2, 8 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.
OGDEN THEATRE
Big Thief: Fri., April 29, 9 p.m., $35-$39.
Mitski: Sat., March 12, 9 p.m., $35.75-$80.
ORIENTAL THEATER
Czarface: Featuring 7L, Esoteric, Inspectah Deck (From Wu Tang Clan), Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$175.
Nile: With Incantation, Sanguisugabogg and I AM, Tue., Feb. 22, 7 p.m., $25-$175.
Wolves in the Throne Room: Tue., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $18-$150.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Andy Grammer: Tue., Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m., $45-$65.
Hairball: Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
A Benefit for Angie Stevens: Ft. Dear Marsha, Kerry Pastine Trio, Something Underground, the Blakouts, Ryan Chrys and Seth Doud, Wed., Oct. 20, 6 p.m., $40.
BLVST AVE Presents Pajama Jam Live: Ft. D'Yonn James, Nathan Palmer & Trayce Chapman, Thu., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$30.
Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers: With Johnny Sansone & Emma Marie, Sat., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $25-$45.
SUMMIT
Shelley FKA D.R.A.M.: Thu., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $29.75.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.