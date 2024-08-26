First Look: New Immersive-Art Lounge Mockingbird Opens in RiNo

At 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, a crowd had already begun to gather at Mockingbird for its soft opening; within the next thirty minutes, the place was full. The new immersive-art club and lounge at 2737 Larimer Street is the latest brainchild from the co-owners of Beacon, which is just a couple of blocks away.
"Beacon is our immersive-art dance bar, and Mockingbird we call our immersive-art lounge," explains Robert Champion, who is joined in ownership by Mario Nocifera. "It holds a lot of the same principles as Beacon, but what we wanted to do is more of a luxurious approach to artistry, to create something a little bit more adult, sexier."
"The space is designed to scale down and act as a cocktail bar suitable for date nights, happy hours, private parties by changing our main entrance to the smaller of two bars," Champion says. "When it’s time for weekend nightlife, we open up the larger bar and dance floor."
That sign came "from a conversation between Mario and I after he spent an emotional afternoon at a graveyard," Champion explains. "He came to me and said, 'We need to live. We need to keep living.' My response was that I agreed — we do. And I said, 'We are alive. We are so alive.'"
It's been a long sixteen months of putting the lounge together, and Champion is now off to Burning Man for a well-deserved reset time. "It's where I find my inspiration," he says.
That's very apparent at Mockingbird, a place for the inspired to be inspired.