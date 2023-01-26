Goth Babe, The National and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The National also just booked the Mission for Friday, August 11, to promote its ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which will be released on April 28. Tickets are $55, and go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m..
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
Nickelback: Get Rollin' Tour: Tue., July 18, 6:30 p.m., $40-$200
Madonna: The Celebration Tour: Tue., July 25, 8:30 p.m., $40-$500
Pantera: Wed., Aug. 23, 7 p.m., $29.50-$199.50
RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour 2023: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $59.50-$499.50
BELLCO THEATRE
Seal: World Tour 2023: Tue., May 30, 7:30 p.m.
Ringo Starr: Tue., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $71-$369
BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Dustbowl Revival: With Plain Faraday, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $20
The Lagoons: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Unwritten Law: With Authority Zero and Mercy Music, Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
Tank and the Bangas: With McKinley Dixon, Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $30
Maggie Lindemann: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $22-$25
Vieux Farka Touré: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $25
Nikki Lane: Mon., April 17, 8 p.m., $26.75
The Nude Party: Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Ripe: Bright Blues Tour: Mon., April 24, 8 p.m.
Wilder Woods: Tue., May 2, 7:30 p.m., $31-$36
American Aquarium: Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., $25
All Them Witches: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m.; Fri., June 9, 9 p.m.; Sat., June 10, 9 p.m.
ENIGMA BAZAAR
Winterlion: With Vampire Squids from Hell and Mossbrain, Fri., Feb. 17, 7 p.m., $7
Hahns: With Veronica May and the Magnetics, Sun., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $10
Winter Bluegrass Party: With Red Hill Rollers, Colorado Junction and Overland Stage Raiders, Sun., Feb. 26, 6 p.m., $10
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash: With Godsmack, I Prevail, Bad Omens and Fame on Fire, Thu., May 4, 5:30 p.m.
Jammin 101.5 Presents: Jammin De Mayo: With Zapp, Midnight Star, Evelyn "Champagne" King, GQ, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, MC Magic, Amanda Perez and A Lighter Shade of Brown, Sat., May 13, 6:30 p.m.
Gojira: With Mastodon and Lorna Shore, Sat., Sept. 2, 7 p.m., $29.95-$69.50
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour 2023: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $59.50-$499.50
Kali Uchis: Red Moon In Venus Tour: With Raye, Thu., May 18, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$69.50
FOX THEATRE
Barefoot in the Bathroom: With with Big Pinch, Santa Ana Rodeo and Batterhead, Thu., Feb. 23, 7:50 p.m., $15-$18
The Fox Theatre 31st Anniversary Party: With The Infamous Stringdusters, Sun., March 5, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45
SIPPY: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18
GANO & Friends II: Wit METHOD, GANO, SHIFTY, Amici B2B Gusted, REDS B2B RIJ and JEN, Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Ivy Lab: With OAKK, Lake Hills, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $20-$30
So Tuff So Cute: Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Vieux Farka Touré: Sun., April 16, 8 p.m., $25-$28
Steely Dead (Dead & Co After Party): Sat., July 1, 11:30 p.m., free
GLOBE HALL
Cody Sisters: With Alexa Wildish and Anna May, Sun., March 12, 4 p.m., $14
Rett Madison: With Lou Roy, Mon., March 13, 8 p.m., $18
Begonia: Tue., May 2, 8 p.m., $13
GOTHIC THEATRE
Wax Tailor: Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $39-$132
Enslaved: With Insomnium and Black Anvil, Fri., April 14, 7 p.m., $28.50
GRIZZLY ROSE
Kolby Cooper: Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $20
HI-DIVE
Dougie Poole: Mon., May 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Scott H. Biram: With Garrett T Capps, Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Narrow Head: With Graham Hunt, Mon., May 15, 9 p.m., $17-$20
LARIMER LOUNGE
Sullen Mary: With UltraLow and Holden Reed, Sat., Feb. 4, 3 p.m., $14
Wednesday: With Cryogeyser, Mon., May 15, 8 p.m., $15
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Spirit Machines: With Circles We Draw and Elyjah Tribe, Tue., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $14
Fragile City: With Elevated Sickness, Lamb-Bed and Violence In Violet, Sun., March 5, 4 p.m., $14
Olen & Cinders: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $15
Smidley: Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $13
Jamie Drake: Mon., March 20, 7 p.m., $15
Fly By Midnight: Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $17-$60
MARQUIS THEATER
NNAMDÏ: Mon., March 20, 7 p.m., $16
Shayfer James: Shipwreck Tour 2023: With Sarah and the Safe Word, Tue., April 11, 7 p.m., $15
Screaming Females: With Generación Suicida and Smirk, Sat., April 15, 7:30 p.m., $18
Giovannie & the Hired Guns: With Them Dirty Roses, Sun., June 18, 7 p.m.
MISSION BALLROOM
Billy Idol: Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $60-$100
100 gecs present: 10,000 gecs tour 2: With Machine Girl, Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $40-$125
Goth Babe: With Yoke Lore, Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $30.50-$151
M83: Fantasy 2023 Tour: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m.
Mr. Bungle: With Melvins and Spotlights, Tue., May 16, 8 p.m., $49.95-$89.50
The National: With The Beths, Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $55
OGDEN THEATRE
Audien: With Codeko and Danny Quest, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $12.80-$79.95
Yaeji: Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Snakehips: Never Worry Album Tour: Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $12.80-$69.95
Kreator: With Sepultura, Death Angel and Spiritworld, Sat., June 3, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$34
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Jackie Greene: Fri., March 17, 9:30 p.m.; Sat., March 18, 9:30 p.m., $27.50-$75
SF1: With Amzy and Nancy Hubanks, Thu., March 23, 8:30 p.m., $13-$18
Weval: The Remember Tour ’23: Tue., May 2, 9 p.m., $23-$28
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades: Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $25-$30
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Air Supply: Thu., March 23, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$109.95
Kansas: Another Fork in the Road (50th Anniversary Tour): Fri., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., $44.50-$120.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Sofi Tukker: With Giolí & Assia, Blu DeTiger and Bob’s Dance Shop, Fri., April 21, 6 p.m., $50.95-$100.95
All Time Low: With Mayday Parade and Games We Play, Tue., May 23, 7 p.m., $49.95-$89.95
Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour: Wed., May 24, 8 p.m., $56.50-$89.50
Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour: Mon., June 26, 8 p.m.; Tue., June 27, 8 p.m.
Beck & Phoenix: Summer Odyssey: With Japanese Breakfast and Sir Chloe, Tue., Aug. 15, 5:45 p.m.
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Death to All: With Suffocation and Nukem, Sat., April 1, 6 p.m., $27.50
Wage War: The Manic Tour: With nothing,nowhere. and Spite, Sat., April 29, 6:30 p.m., $25-$29.50
The Black Dahlia Murder: With Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth and Phobophilic, Sun., May 7, 6 p.m., $27.50
Valley: Lost In Translation Tour: With Aidan Bissett, Sat., May 27, 7 p.m., $25
