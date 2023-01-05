Ganja White Night, Bison Days 2023 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ganja White Night is bringing "Wobble Rocks" back to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two nights on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7. Tickets are $55-$89.95 and go on sale this Friday, January 6, at 10 a.m.
Here's every other new Denver concert announcement:
BLACK BUZZARD
New Show / On Sale Dates
Dalton Domino: With Jacob Stelly, Slade Coulter, Jordan Nix and Parker Ryan, Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Escro: Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Comedy Night: Tuesdays, 7 p.m., free
CARIBOU ROOM
The Alcapones: Sat., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$350
Smooth Money Gesture (20-Year Anniversary): Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$350
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
The Pamlico Sound: With Alpenglow, Bathing Lagoon and Wild Love Tigress, Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $15
Johnny & the Mongrels: With Cass Clayton Band and Mountain Rose, Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $15
Trouble No More (A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band): With Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $25
DAZZLE
Roberta Gambarini: Fri., Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 7, 6:30 p.m., $10-$30
The Songwriting of Ron Miles: With Solomon Chapman, Tue., Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m., $10-$20
ENIGMA BAZAAR
Mental Ben: Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $5
Dan Steele N’Friends: Sat., Jan. 7, 7 p.m., $7
Django’s Jukebox: Fri., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $10
GLOBE HALL
Üfer: With Ghost.Wav, Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $15
Stella Nova: With The Salesmen and Coast to Ghost, Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $15
Manic Moon: With Father Help Me and Dust Honey, Sun., Jan. 29, 4 p.m., $15
People in Between: With Hannah Rodriquez and Cuddies, Sun., Feb. 12, 4 p.m., $13
Olive Klug: With Philip Labes and Blake Rouse, Sun., Feb. 26, 7 p.m., $13
GOOSETOWN TAVERN
Coastless Creatives Presents: Hallucination: With Lu Lagoon, Julian Navarro, Sour Magic and Better Luck Next Year, Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $12
HI-DIVE
BleakHeart: With Autumn Creatures and Fainting Dreams, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Blink 90210: With Reckless Nights and Spells, Wed., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Love Gang: With Cleaner and Heated Bones, Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Weaponizer: With Cloudcatcher, Vexing and NightWraith, Sat., Feb. 18, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Hide: With Harpy and Bent, Mon., March 27, 8 p.m., $15-$18
LARIMER LOUNGE
Knock Hard: With Julian Navarro and Larry Legend, Sat., Jan. 21, 4 p.m., $13
Defected: With Blood Across the Sky, Aligned in Ruins and Ice Troll, Tue., Feb. 28, 4 p.m., $13
Bigfoot Meter: With Same Cloth and Alec Streete, Sat., March 4, 5 p.m., $13
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Wolf Lingo: With Moonlight Bloom and Sour Magic, Thu., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $12
Clusterfux: With Cobranoid, Chew Thru and Certain Punishment, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $15
The Great Salmon Famine: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $15
Batterhead: With Sweet Wyne, Sinclair and Alfred and the Teddinators, Sun., Feb. 12, 4 p.m., $13
Father, Help Me: With Oh Drifter, Capture This and Overtime Winner, Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $12
Dedoz: With Phee and Ground Above Zero, Sun., Feb. 26, 4 p.m., $13
Blue Mesa: With Your Own Medicine and In the Variant, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
Rookie of the Year: With Wiff, Flak and Tiny Humans, Thu., Feb. 9, 7 p.m., $12
Meatless Metal : Pizza + Metal: With Sulfuric Baptism, Necrosophik Abyss, Ob Nixilis and Vile Aesthetic, Fri., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $5
MISSION BALLROOM
Colorado for All 2023 Sneaker Ball (Governor Polis' Inauguration Party): With Carly Rae Jepsen, Belinda Carlisle and They Might Be Giants, Tue., Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m., $75
NOCTURNE
"Be-Bach" by The Gott-Clay Quintet: Fri., Jan. 6, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 13, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 20, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 27, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30
Adam Bodine Quintet plays Horace Silver: Sat., Jan. 7, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 14, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 21, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 28, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30
J.J. Murphy Trio: Sun., Jan. 8, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20
NUMBER 38
Bison Days Presents: Sugar Britches: Sat., Jan. 7, 4 p.m., free
Bison Days Presents: Poudre Valley Playboys: With Extra Gold, Sun., Jan. 8, 5 p.m., free
Bison Days Presents: Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels: Wed., Jan. 11, 6 p.m., free
Bison Days Presents: Kayla Ruby: With Spencer Crandall, Thu., Jan. 12, 6 p.m., free
Bison Days Presents: Matthew Warren: With Dave Pahanish, Fri., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., free
Bison Days Presents: Writer's Round: With Michael Ray, Love & Theft and Trent Tomlinson, Sat., Jan. 14, 7 p.m., $25-$30
Bison Days Presents: Jackson Dean: With Sean Williams, Sun., Jan. 15, 6 p.m., free
Bison Days Presents: The Wrecklunds: Wed., Jan. 18, 6 p.m., free
Bison Days Presents: Tyler Howell & the Country Club: Thu., Jan. 19, 6 p.m., free
Bison Days Presents: Writer's Round II: With Craig Campbell, Canaan Smith and Cody Cozz, Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m., $25-$30
Bison Days Presents: Double Wide: Fri., Jan. 21, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Bison Days Presents: Joe Nichols: Sun., Jan. 22, 6 p.m., $25-$30
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Love Language: Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $10
ORIENTAL THEATER
Cryptic Writings (Authentic Megadeth Experience): With Maiden Denver (Iron Maiden Tribute) and Diaballica (Tribute to Metallica), Fri., Jan. 6, 7 p.m., $15-$80
Journey to the Heart (Journey & Heart!): With Stone Beat Invasion (Beatles & Stones!), Sat., Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m., $15-$100
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Jack Whitehall: Jackarse Tour: Wed., March 1, 7:30 p.m., $34.50-$49.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Tchami: With Disco Lines, Noizu and Capozzi, Fri., April 7, 6 p.m., $49.95-$89.95
Wobble Rocks II: Ganja White Night: With Eazybaked, Kumarion, Sicaria Sound, LYNY, R.O., Gentlemens Club, IT HZ, Bricksquash, Cool Customer and Abstrakt Sonance, Fri., May 5, 5 p.m.; Sat., May 6, 5 p.m., $55-$89.95
ROXY ON BROADWAY
Abbigale Dawn: Fri., Jan. 6, 6 p.m., free
Leon & the Revival: Fri., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $10
Savage Resistance: Sat., Jan. 7, 6 p.m., free
Coastless Creatives Presents: Lexi Cline & Friends: With Devyn Rae and Fun Machine, Sat., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $18-$22
Racyne Parker: Fri., Jan. 13, 6 p.m., free
Domo Juju (album release): With Rocky Burning and Natural One, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Bolonium: With NUB, Graveyard People , Damn Selene and Messiah Carey, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Drag Revue: With LaLa Queen, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $10
Smoker Dad: Mon., March 13, 9 p.m., $10-$12
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Sam Adams: Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $20
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.