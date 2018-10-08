 


New Kids on the Block will return to the Pepsi Center in 2019.
Miles Chrisinger

New Kids on the Block Brings Star-Packed Mixtape Tour to Denver

Kyle Harris | October 8, 2018 | 10:54am
AA

New Kids on the Block, the ’90s boy-band extraordinaire, announced that it's hitting the road on the Mixtape Tour, a 53-city North American jaunt.

The band will play alongside fellow ’90s superstars Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. To celebrate, New Kids on the Block recorded a throwback song, "’80s Baby," with these acts.

The Denver concert will take place at the Pepsi Center on June 7, 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12; American Express card members can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 9, through 10 p.m. Thursday, October 11. 

Purchase tickets at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation or 303-893-8497. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

