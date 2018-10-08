New Kids on the Block Brings Star-Packed Mixtape Tour to Denver

New Kids on the Block, the ’90s boy-band extraordinaire, announced that it's hitting the road on the Mixtape Tour, a 53-city North American jaunt.
The band will play alongside fellow ’90s superstars Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. To celebrate, New Kids on the Block recorded a throwback song, "’80s Baby," with these acts.
The Denver concert will take place at the Pepsi Center on June 7, 2019.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12; American Express card members can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 9, through 10 p.m. Thursday, October 11.
Purchase tickets at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation or 303-893-8497.
