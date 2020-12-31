Let's Dance in 2021 at These Online Concerts and Parties

Decadence isn't happening, but there are still plenty of ways to have a good time tonight.

The New Year's Eve everyone's been waiting for has finally arrived. And as tempting as it is to party all night long, doing so would promise a bad start to 2021. So, no, there's no Decadence. The bars are closed. Indoor gatherings aren't happening. But there's still some hope for a good time, if you're willing to crank up your home speakers and have your own private dance party with yourself and any people you might live with.

EDM fans can enjoy Tomorrowland with Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta and Major Lazer, while followers of the String Cheese Incident can take a trip to the past as the band revisits its three-set New Year's show from 2016. There are also streams by the Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, KISS, Justin Bieber and others. ARISE is throwing its own New Year's Eve shindig headlined by Desert Dwellers. And for those willing to venture outdoors, Wildermiss is playing two sets at the Number Thirty Eight outdoor stage. Here's our NYE roundup:

Anythink's Virtual Noon Year’s Eve

11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Online

Free

Anythink libraries presents the official 12 p.m. countdown, interactive activities and a lively performance from children’s musician Laurie Berkner.

ARISE Online NYE

9 p.m.

Online

$10-$20 donations

ARISE Music Festival presents its New Year's celebration streaming from Colorado Sound Studios, with studio-grade productions, concert-quality performances, art, poetry, interviews and giveaways. The lineup includes Desert Dwellers, Magic Beans, Spectacle, Melody Lines and more.

The Avett Brothers

6 p.m.

Online

$39.99 and up

On the heels of two successful drive-in concerts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Avett Brothers will perform with a full band and countdown to 2021 with Scott and Seth Avett.

Beats Antique

4:30 p.m.

Online

$15-$50

Beats Antique's New Year's Eve extravaganza will include exclusive music and dance performances, a countdown to midnight (in your local time zone) and other special surprises.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros

8 p.m.

Online

$19.99-$35

During this livestream concert, Grateful Dead guitarist and singer Bob Weir will perform with Don Was and Jay Lane as well as guests Jeff Chimenti and Greg Leisz.

Itchy-O: Drive-In Radio Bath

10 p.m.

Online

This virtual watch party continues Itchy-O’s tradition of ushering in the next year with two exclusive New Year’s Eve screenings of Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath, an HD capture of the group’s electrifying summer concert series.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

7 p.m.

Online

$25

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit stream a New Year's show from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, available for replay through Sunday, January 3, at 10:59 p.m.

Justin Bieber

8:15 p.m.

Online

$25 (three live streams)

A New Year's livestream with Justin Bieber and his five-piece band, the dynamic crew of dancers who have performed with him since 2010’s My World Tour, a state-of-the-art light show and a newly designed stage.

KISS

2 p.m.

Online

$39.99-$249.99

To send off 2020 in larger-than-life style on New Year’s Eve, iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and multi-platinum-selling band KISS is reigniting the fire and roaring back to life with a livestream New Year's concert from Atlantis Dubai.

Michael Franti

9:30 p.m.

Online

$27

Michael Franti plays a four-hour New Year’s Eve livestream and ceremonial goodbye to 2020 with the burning of a twenty-foot-tall symbolic statue of 2020.

Queer Catharsis: A Virtual Dance Party

6 p.m.

Online

Free

Secret Love Collective hosts a New Year's Eve virtual gathering to exorcise 2020 and drum up hope and renewal for 2021. The party will be presented via Zoom and deejayed by Secret Love Collective members. Guests are encouraged to dress up, dance at home like no one's watching, make new friends, and experience queer communion with Secret Lovers and fellow dancers.

The String Cheese Incident

6 p.m.

Online

Free

A special twentieth-anniversary airing of the Evolution concert film, which was filmed during 2000-2001's New Year's Eve shows in Portland and includes performances and behind-the-scenes interviews, followed by SCI's three-set New Year's Eve performance on December 31, 2016, at 1STBANK Center.

Tomorrowland

6 p.m.

Online

$25 and up

Dive into four digital stages and discover where Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, DJ Snoopadelic and many more will be counting down to 2021.

Wildermiss

6 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight

$50-$75

Tables and seats are available for purchase and include a glass of prosecco for each guest and a raffle entry for Number Thirty Eight merch, plus drink deals and gift cards to be announced every hour (additional raffle entries are available for purchase, with 100 percent of proceeds going to furloughed staff). Doors are at 4 p.m., Brianna Straut plays from 6 to 7 p.m., and Wildermiss goes on at 7:30 p.m.

Do you have a New Year's Eve event online? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.