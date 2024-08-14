Ford Amphitheater Gets Nearly 150 Noise Complaints After Grand Opening

The Ford Amphitheater just opened in Colorado Springs on August 9, with the first show in a three-night run with OneRepublic, with the venue's owners declaring that "there has never been a venue of this magnitude, or this quality, on Earth."
Apparently, there's never been a Springs venue this loud to its neighbors, either. According to KDVR, 144 noise complaints were made following the grand opening.
In a statement, the venue's owners assert that "after monitoring sound all weekend, we were 100 percent in line with our commitments made in the PUD [Planned Unit Development] with the City of Colorado Springs. All our mitigation tactics are operating and working properly. We will report this information to the City as they have requested, and we committed to in our PUD.”
That agreement included ending all concerts on Fridays and Saturdays by 11:30 p.m., and by 10:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
If OneRepublic was considered loud, just wait until the neighbors get a load of Primus. The bass-slapping band, which was the highlight headliner alongside Puscifer and A Perfect Circle at Red Rocks this spring, will be at Ford on Saturday, August 24. You can find the amphitheater's full lineup on its website.
