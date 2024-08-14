 Noise Complaints Rock Colorado Springs as Ford Amphitheater Opens | Westword
Ford Amphitheater Gets Nearly 150 Noise Complaints After Grand Opening

The Colorado Springs venue opened over the weekend of August 9, and residents are complaining already.
August 14, 2024
A rendering for the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs.
A rendering for the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs. Shore Fire Media

The Ford Amphitheater just opened in Colorado Springs on August 9, with the first show in a three-night run with OneRepublic, with the venue's owners declaring that "there has never been a venue of this magnitude, or this quality, on Earth."

Apparently, there's never been a Springs venue this loud to its neighbors, either. According to KDVR, 144 noise complaints were made following the grand opening.

In a statement, the venue's owners assert that "after monitoring sound all weekend, we were 100 percent in line with our commitments made in the PUD [Planned Unit Development] with the City of Colorado Springs. All our mitigation tactics are operating and working properly. We will report this information to the City as they have requested, and we committed to in our PUD.”

That agreement included ending all concerts on Fridays and Saturdays by 11:30 p.m., and by 10:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

If OneRepublic was considered loud, just wait until the neighbors get a load of Primus. The bass-slapping band, which was the highlight headliner alongside Puscifer and A Perfect Circle at Red Rocks this spring, will be at Ford on Saturday, August 24. You can find the amphitheater's full lineup on its website.

More into concerts in Denver? Head over to our concert calendar.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
