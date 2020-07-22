 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

A photo of Nightwolf lead singer Ryan McPherson from the fundraising page set up after his injury.EXPAND
A photo of Nightwolf lead singer Ryan McPherson from the fundraising page set up after his injury.
GoFundMe

Community Raises Funds for Nightwolf Singer Attacked at Jake's Roadhouse

Jon Solomon | July 22, 2020 | 8:32am
AA

During a set break on July 11 at Jake's Roadhouse in Arvada, classic-rock band Nightwolf's lead singer and guitarist Ryan McPherson and his bandmate witnessed what police characterized as a dispute between motorcycle groups that erupted in gunfire.

According to a GoFundMe campaign for McPherson, the singer rushed to help an injured person and was clubbed on the back of the head. He suffered a severe brain injury and is currently in a medically induced coma.

"Anyone who knows Ryan is not surprised to hear that he went to the aid of another despite the risk to his own life," the campaign page states. "That's just who Ryan is. Not only is Ryan a loving husband and father, he is described by friends and family as a gentle giant who is also well known as an amazing singer and songwriter. Ryan has been a part of many bands over the years, in addition to his solo music career."

The fund was set up to help McPherson, who is in critical but stable condition. While doctors are cautiously optimistic, his family is facing mounting medical bills.

"He is not out of the woods and there is no telling what the future will hold for this man who would give a stranger the shirt off his back," the campaign page states.

In addition, a fundraiser dubbed Olde Town Gives Back to Ryan will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. Businesses in Olde Town Arvada will donate a percentage of sales to McPherson's medical bills, and live bands will perform throughout the day.  

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

