Olivia Rodrigo, Global Dub Festival and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Olivia Rodrigo brings her Sour tour to the Mission Ballroom on Monday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 12, with Gracie Abrams opening. Tickets, $49.95-$90, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 10.
Global Dub Festival returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 21, with Peekaboo, Dirt Monkey, ATLiens, Buku B2B Esseks, Space Wizard and Zia. Tickets, $34.99-$69, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 10.
Next year's KOOL Koncert features Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy at Ball Arena on Friday, July 8. Tickets, $29.50-$354.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 10.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
The Cactus Blossoms: With the Still Tide, Thu., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Houndmouth: With Buffalo Nichols, Fri., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Luna Shade: With Lola Rising, Inside the Mind, Fri., Feb. 11, 8 p.m.
MarchFourth: Thu., March 17, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
The Regrettes: Mon., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
BALL ARENA
Styx and REO Speedwagon: With Loverboy, Fri., July 8, 6:45 p.m., $29.50-$354.50.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
1788-L: With X&G, Fri., April 29, 9 p.m., $9.99-$25
The Antlers: Fri., May 27, 8 p.m.
Hayes Carll: Sat., April 16, 9 p.m., $25.75.
Kat Von D: Sun., March 27, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Nation of Language: Tue., March 29, 8 p.m.
Valley: Sat., March 12, 9 p.m.
BOULDER THEATER
Foil Arms and Hog: Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $37.50.
MarchFourth: Fri., March 18, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50.
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: Wed., April 6, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
BROADMOOR WOLD ARENA
Tool: with Blonde Redhead, Fri., Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Corb Lund and the Hurtin' Albertans: Sun., March 27, 8 p.m., $20.
Dragondeer & the Color Red Allstars: Ft. Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Eric Bloom (Lettuce), Todd Stoops (RAQ) and more, Sun., Jan. 23, 8 p.m.
Summer Camp on the Road: Thu., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $12.
Sungazer: Fri., April 1, 8 p.m.
ELLIE CAULKINS OPERA HOUSE
"Weird Al" Yankovic: With Emo Philips., Sat., June 4, 7:30 p.m., $50-$85.
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Jack Johnson: With Ziggy Marley, Wed., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., $41.50-$91.50.
Little Feat: With Hot Tuna Acoustic, Fri., July 29, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$130.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Daughtry: Mon., March 14, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.
Tom Misch: Tue., March 29, 7 p.m., $35-$65.
FOX THEATRE
The Cactus Blossoms: With the Still Tide, Wed., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50.
Lawrence: Sun., Jan. 16, 9 p.m.
The River Arkansas: With Foxfeather, Emma Rose, Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Summer Camp: On the Road Tour: Fri., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Tenth Mountain Division and Flash Mountain Flood: Sat., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Wood Belly and Pixie & the Partygrass Boys: Sat., Feb. 12, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
GLOBE HALL
The Cactus Blossoms: With the Still Tide, Sat., Feb. 19, 9 p.m.
Jaguar Stevens: With Ian Ehrhart, Uncle Lame Bake, Sun., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $12.
The Siren Project: With the Midnight Marionettes, Katastrophy, Sat., Jan. 1, 9 p.m., $10.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Del Amitri: Wed., April 6, 8 p.m., $36.75-$40.
Koffin Kats: Sat., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $18-$23.
HI-DIVE
Alamo Black: With Octopus Tree, Electric Condor, Thu., Jan. 20, 9 p.m.
Broth!: With CONNORPARTY, Dynamo Klat, Thu., Jan. 13, 9 p.m.
The Deer: Thu., Jan. 6, 9 p.m.
Robert Francis: Thu., Jan. 27, 8:30 p.m.
Satellite Pilot: With Shadow Work, the Sum Beaches, Sun., Dec. 12, 9 p.m.
Velnias: With the Flight of Sleipnir, Spiritual Poison, Sat., Jan. 15, 8 p.m.
The Well and Howling Giant: Sun., Feb. 27, 9 p.m.
LARIMER LOUNGE
The Aquadolls & Sitting on Stacy: Wed., April 6, 8 p.m.
Dabylon: With Kallerai Phoenix, Superjam, Sat., Jan. 29, 3 p.m., $12.
Laundry Day: Wed., March 30, 8 p.m., $15.
Molly Burch: Thu., April 7, 8 p.m., $16.
Open House: With Not Meghan, Dirty Fancy Boyz + WYRD, Sun., Jan. 16, 9 p.m., free.
LOST LAKE
ALEXSUCKS: With DJ Topgun, Tue., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $12
Desert Atlas / Animal Electricity: Fri., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $12
Enjambre: Sat., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $22.50.
Kenny Cornbread NYE Blow Out: Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15.
LEGS.: With King Crawdad, the Ephinjis, Fri., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $12.
mon cher: With Wally, Debr4h, Thu., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $12.
Savage Blush: With Deadluv, Voight, S+E, WNGDU, Sat., Jan. 22, 9 p.m., $13.
Wild Love Tigress / Amanda Juline: Sun., Jan. 23, 3 p.m., $12.
MARQUIS THEATER
Bad Bad Hats: Fri., Jan. 21, 7 p.m., $15.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo: Sun., March 13, 12:30 p.m., $15-$50.
This Wild Life: Thu., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $19.
The Warning: Sun., Jan. 30, 7 p.m., $18.
MISSION BALLROOM
Charley Crockett: Sat., Jan. 22, 9 p.m., $34.95-$125.
Hot Chip: With LA Priest, Tue., April 26, 8 p.m., $35-$85.75.
Judas Priest: With Queensrÿche, Sun., March 6, 8 p.m., $75-$129.95.
Olivia Rodrigo: With Gracie Abrams, Mon., April 11, 8 p.m.; Tue., April 12, 8 p.m., $49.95-$90.
OGDEN THEATRE
Knocked Loose: With Movements, Kublai Khan, Koyo, Wed., April 27, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50.
The Lil Smokies: With Dead Horses, Esther Rose, Fri., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $29-$69.
Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats: With King Buffalo, Sat., March 26, 8 p.m., $28.50.
Wax Motif: With Taiki Nulight, Dustycloud, Phatjazz, Fri., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $12.80-$69.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Bleachers: With Wolf Alice, Mon., June 20, 7 p.m., $45-$70.
Dom Dolla: Sun., April 24, 5:30 p.m., $29-$69.
Global Dub Festival: Ft. Peekaboo, Dirt Monkey, ATLiens, Buku B2B Esseks, Space Wizard, Zia, Sat., May 21, 6 p.m., $34.99-$69.
John Mulaney: Sun., April 17, 7 p.m.
Trampled by Turtles: With Ruston Kelly, Thu., July 14, 7 p.m., $55-$99.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Brian Simpson and Steve Oliver: Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Darling Revival Presents a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac: Sat., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $15.
Eric Darius: Sat., March 5, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$40.
Joe Purdy: Sun., March 13, 8 p.m.
Sammy Mayfield and His Blues Band: Sat., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $40-$45.
Young Dubliners: Fri., March 4, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
SUMMIT
Barns Courtney: Sat., March 26, 8 p.m., $25.
Gasolina - A Night of Reggaetón, Salsa and Cumbia: Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $10
