To Make Music, Omar Sosa Needs to Be Free

Cuban-born pianist Omar Sosa, who’s equally at home in Latin jazz as world music, says when he plays or composes he first needs to be free.

“It’s really simple, man,” Sosa says. “Don’t think too much and don’t take everything so seriously. As soon as you take everything so serious, a lot of concepts are going to come into your brain. A lot of things are going to stop you from doing what you want to do. I talk to myself when I sit down to compose. I just want to translate what comes through me. Sometimes I don’t know what really happened until I finish. Sometimes it’s wild, because I really understand what happened when I record the music.”

Whether he’s in a more meditative mood, like on last year’s Transparent Water with Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita, or digging into vivacious explorations of Afro-Cuban music on 2015’s Ile, Sosa’s inner freedom is apparent in most of the thirty albums he’s released over the last two decades that have earned him seven Grammy nominations along the way.