OneRepublic Adds a Second Night With the Colorado Symphony

One night was not enough.

The Colorado Symphony, which has embraced pop music as a life preserver in a world where classical music's popularity has faded, will team up for a second night with the pop-darling chart busters in OneRepublic.

Founded by singer Ryan Tedder and guitarist Zach Filkins, the band has consistently found success on the Billboard charts and garnered an impressive fan base, releasing three albums. OneRepublic is working on a new album now.

These all-ages shows take place at 7:30 p.m. August 26 and 27 at Red Rocks.

Tickets are $49.95 to $149.95 plus fees and can be purchased at AXS or at 888-929-7849.