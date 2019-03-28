OneRepublic Will Play at Red Rocks With Colorado Symphony

The hits just keep on coming.

AEG just announced that OneRepublic will play with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, August 26. Doors will open at 6 p.m. that day for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Founded by lead singer Ryan Tedder and lead guitarist Zach Filkins, OneRepublic released its debut album, Dreaming Out Loud, in 2007; it was ultimately certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The band's second album, Waking Up, was released in 2009; its single "Good Life" reached the top ten of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 list.