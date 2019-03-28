 


Catch OneRepublic on the Rocks.
Catch OneRepublic on the Rocks.
OneRepublic Will Play at Red Rocks With Colorado Symphony

Westword Staff | March 28, 2019 | 7:22am
The hits just keep on coming.

AEG just announced that OneRepublic will play with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, August 26. Doors will open at 6 p.m. that day for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Founded by lead singer Ryan Tedder and lead guitarist Zach Filkins, OneRepublic released its debut album, Dreaming Out Loud, in 2007; it was ultimately certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The band's second album, Waking Up, was released in 2009; its single "Good Life" reached the top ten of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 list.

OneRepublic's third album, Native, released in 2013, became the band's first top-ten album on the Billboard 200; its fourth album, Oh My My, released in October 2016, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 — the band’s highest-charting debut yet. Tedder calls it OneRepublic's “ultimate playlist,” with singles including “Wherever I Go,” “Kids” and “Let’s Hurt Tonight.”

OneRepublic is now in the studio working on its next album.

But the band will be out and about at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony on August 26. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at axs.com.

