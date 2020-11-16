The Best Online and In-Person Concerts in Denver This Week

This week's lineup includes a number of live-stream shows, including Kyle Hollingsworth's Next Big Show and ARISE Online, which is presenting electronic duo Spectacle. Also Black Box is celebrating its fourth anniversary. Keep in mind that with the City of Denver's latest COVID-19 regulations limiting gatherings, it's more important than ever to call ahead to make sure concerts are still happening. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

The Outliers

Monday, November 16, 8 p.m.

Online

Free

Dazzle presents a live-stream concert by the Outliers, who have been playing blues around Colorado for nearly a decade.

Taj Mahal

Tuesday, November 17, 7 p.m.

Online

$20-$150

The TANK Center for Sonic Arts partners with bluesman Taj Mahal to present his first-ever live-stream performance. A portion of each ticket sold benefits the TANK.

The Black Box Four-Year Anniversary

Wednesday, November 18, 4 p.m.

Online

Ticket price TBA

The Black Box recently reopened and is operating in a health department-approved fashion with restaurant-style social distancing events while also incorporating live streams to showcase local talent as well as select national headliners. The underground EDM venue celebrates its fourth anniversary with a live-stream show featuring CIMM, Sicaria Sound, Bukez Finezt, Seppa, Kursa, Ternion Sound and the Widdler.

Dru Heller "In Motian"

Wednesdays in November, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15-$59

Every Wednesday in November, jazz drummer Dru Heller celebrates the music of the late legendary drummer Paul Motian. On Wednesday, Heller, pianist Dawn Clement and bassist Matt Smiley play Motian's original compositions.

ARISE Online: Spectacle

Thursday, November 19, 7 p.m.

Online

$10

The folks behind ARISE Music Festival present electronic duo Spectacle and live painter Laura McGowan for a high-quality online concert experience. Streaming from Colorado Sound Studios, the festival allows fans to stay safe at home, catch a watch party with friends, or even an online stream slumber party at A-Lodge, and jam out to electronic music, live painting, exclusive interviews and virtual hangouts.

The Combo

Thursday, November 19, 7 p.m.

Knew Conscious, 2350 Lawrence Street

$10-$80

The Combo is a brand-new socially distant funk jam hosted by Eric "Benny" Bloom and Eric Imbrosciano.

Kyle Hollingsworth

Thursday, November 19, 7 p.m.

Online

$12.99 (live stream)/$43 (live stream & T-shirt)

String Cheese Incident keyboardist Kyle Hollingsworth presents his Next Big Show, a solo live-stream concert.

Bobby Wiens

Thursday, November 19, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15-$69

Bobby Wiens, a Canadian-born jazz drummer and educator based out of Greeley, celebrates the release of Talking Drums, his debut album as a bandleader.

