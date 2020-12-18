Holiday Concerts for You to Enjoy From Home

While the pandemic canceled a number of in-person holiday concerts this year, there are a lot of virtual events happening this weekend and through next week. They include classical shows from the Colorado Symphony, Denver Philharmonic, St. Martin's Chamber Choir and Kantorei, jazz from Annie Booth and Purnell Steen, and some more rocking holiday affairs from Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Barenaked Ladies.

Barenaked Ladies: A Very Virtual Christmas

Friday, December 18, 7 p.m.

Online

$15 and up

Barenaked Ladies presents a variety show written by members of the Canadian rock band that includes holiday performances, comedy and other surprises.

Sound of the Rockies

Through December

Online

Free

Sound of the Rockies, the a cappella chorus of more than a hundred members, presents A Christmas to Remember, which can be viewed on-demand through December.

Christmas en Colorado

Friday, December 18, 6:30 p.m.

Online

$10-$20 suggested donation

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center presents this family-centered musical feast via Zoom, inspired by Tish Hinojosa’s songs.

Christmas With the Beatles

Friday, December 18, 8 p.m.

Online

$12

This virtual concert starring Beatles tribute act Abbey Road takes place at the Belly Up in Solana Beach, California.

A Colorado Christmas

Friday, December 18, 5 p.m.

Online

The Colorado Symphony, Colorado Symphony Chorus, and Colorado Children’s Chorale will perform traditional Christmas carols, favorite new winter tunes, and some newly arranged surprises.

Freddy Rodriguez and the Jazz Connection

Friday, December 18, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Dazzle presents the Jazz Connection's annual holiday show, which will celebrate the life of El Chapultepec house-band leader Freddy Rodriguez Sr., the saxophonist who passed away in March from COVID-19 complications. Pianist and vocalist Freddy Rodriguez Jr., bassist Andrew Hudson and drummer Tony Black and special guests perform a musical holiday tribute to Rodriguez and El Chapultepec, which recently closed.

Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol

Friday, December 18 through Sunday, December 20

Online

$15-$20

In this world premiere created for audiences of all ages, interdisciplinary performance collective Manual Cinema takes on Charles Dickens’s holiday classic with a visually and musically inventive adaptation.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Friday, December 18

Online

$30

Although Trans-Siberian Orchestra had to cancel its holiday shows for the first time in more than two decades because of the pandemic, the progressive rock group presents its first-ever live-stream concert and an all new staging of its album Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

Denver Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday, December 19, 4 p.m.

Online

Free

"Home for the Holidays" is a festive variety hour showcasing live performances by DPO musicians, including a not-to-be-missed Holly Jolly Singalong.

Annie Booth Trio

Saturday, December 19 and Wednesday, December 23, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Dazzle presents jazz pianist Annie Booth playing music from Vince Guaraldi's soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas along with other Christmas classics, reimagined and energized. Booth, who's played the cherished holiday album at Dazzle for the past six years, will be joined by bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Alejandro Castaño.

Purnell Steen and Le Jazz Machine

Saturday, December 19, 7 p.m.

Online

$20 suggested donation

Pianist Purnell Steen, a mainstay on Denver's jazz scene for the past 25 years, and his group present their annual Cool Yule, 5 Points Style show streamed live from Muse Performance Space in Lafayette.

St. Martin's Chamber Choir

Saturday, December 19, 7:30 p.m.

Online

$10-$25

St. Martin Chamber Choir's holiday performance of Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols” for voices and harp will be the centerpiece of a concert featuring the best of “Olde English” Yuletide cheer.

A Classical Holiday

Sunday, December 20, 7 p.m.

Online

$20-$40

This live-stream program of holiday favorites will be performed by a string quartet led by the Colorado Symphony's Phillip Stevens; it includes the concert commentary of host Betsy Schwarm.

Holiday Sing-Along With Citrus

Sunday, December 20, 4 p.m.

Online

Free

Swallow Hill instructor Chris "Citrus" Sauthoff shares some of his favorite holiday songs in this live-stream sponsored by Developmental Pathways, a nonprofit serving individuals with developmental disabilities/delays and their families in southeast Denver.

Rufus, Martha & Lucy Wainwright

Sunday, December 20, 1 p.m.

Online

$20/$25

Rufus, Martha and Lucy Wainwright present A Not So Silent Night: Virtually Together, from their living rooms in Los Angeles, Montreal and New York. Rufus and Martha Wainwright, the offspring of Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, and half-sister Lucy (who's mother is Suzzy Roche) will be joined by aunts, mothers, fathers, nieces, cousins, sons and daughters of the acclaimed musical clans of the Wainwrights, McGarrigles and Roches.

Blind Boys of Alabama

Wednesday, December 23, 7 p.m.

Online

$18-$100

For this special holiday streaming show, the Blind Boys of Alabama will play songs from their 2014 Talkin’ Christmas! album as well as the band's previous Grammy-winning Christmas recording, Go Tell It on the Mountain, along with Blind Boys' gospel classics and other gems from their seventy-plus-year career.

Theatre Aspen Holiday Cabaret

Wednesday, December 23, 6 p.m.

Online

Free

Celebrate the best of Broadway with performances around the piano, brimming with holiday cheer.

A Kantorei Christmas

Thursday, December 24, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain PBS (Channel 6 for most areas)

Free

Relive last year’s holiday performance from choral ensemble Kantorei at Saint John’s Cathedral in Denver. This performance includes “A Star in the East” by Malcolm Dalglish with Lucille O’Reilly on hammered dulcimer, and the regional premiere of Sarah Quartel’s “A Winter Day” for choir, piano and cello.

