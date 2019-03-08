Want to Sing for Opera Colorado? Here's How.

The idea of performing in an opera can seem a little out of reach.
Until now.
Opera Colorado is holding open auditions for Denver area singers to join the chorus in three productions during the 2019-2020 season: Rossini's The Barber of Seville, Leoncavallo's Paglicacci and Puccini's Tosca, all of which will take place at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
The auditions run from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Opera Colorado Opera Center, 4121 South Navajo Street, Suite 100, in Englewood.
There to judge aspiring singers will be the company's choir master, Sahar Nouri. Men and women are welcome to participate, but Nouri will be looking for tenors, baritones and basses especially.
If you're interested in participating, prepare to sing two memorized selections, either art songs or traditional opera numbers, and at least one should be in a foreign language. A pianist will be on hand to accompany you.
Singers will need to be available for both weekday evening and weekend rehearsals. They will be compensated with a small stipend and receive two free tickets to the production's final dress rehearsal as well as discounts on tickets.
Rehearsal and performance dates are as follows:
The Barber of Seville chorus
September 27 to November 10, 2019
Pagliacci chorus
February 3 to March 1, 2020
Tosca chorus
March 30 to May 10, 2020
To apply to audition and for more information, email auditions@operacolorado.org. Slots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
