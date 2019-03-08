Want to Sing for Opera Colorado? Here's How.

The idea of performing in an opera can seem a little out of reach.

Until now.

Opera Colorado is holding open auditions for Denver area singers to join the chorus in three productions during the 2019-2020 season: Rossini's The Barber of Seville, Leoncavallo's Paglicacci and Puccini's Tosca, all of which will take place at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.