Ott, Otoboke Beaver and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Viagra Boys get the week off to a wonderfully weird start at the Ogden on Monday, February, 27, and Vinyl Williams takes listeners on a trip at Lost Lake on Wednesday, March 1.
Otoboke Beaver plays punk fueled by feminism and fury at the Bluebird on Friday, March 3, and Ott headlines a nitro beer festival at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, March 4.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Viagra Boys
Monday, February, 27, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$27.50-$30
This Swedish satirical post-punk group might be one of the strangest things you hear this week, but you won't be able to forget how awesome the show was, either. The American-born vocalist Sebastian Murphy uses black humor to skewer all of society in true punk fashion, while the band backs him with jazz-influenced punk minimalism. San Francisco punk rockers Spiritual Cramp help set the tone for the night.
Cafuné
Tuesday, February 28, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$22
The Brooklyn indie rockers of Cafuné first met as freshmen at NYU, and a couple years later started writing the dreamy shoegaze pop songs they are so well known for. Fellow Brooklynites and surf soul band Bathe open the show.
Vinyl Williams
Wednesday, March 1, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$12
Lionel Williams (aka Vinyl Williams) creates kaleidoscopic soundscapes and awe-inspiring artwork that pairs well with mind-bending munchies but can be equally appreciated in any type of headspace. Like-minded consciousness expanders Presentable Corpse (Jorge Albrecht), Aaron Dooley and DJ Reed Fox open the night.
White Reaper
Thursday, March 2, 6:30 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$22.50
Now on tour promoting their fourth studio LP, titled Asking for a Ride, these garage rockers seem to have nearly perfected melodic, punk-driven grooves that inspire a crowd to mosh and headbang its way through an entire set. Indie punk rockers Militarie Gun and psych-pop outfit Mamalarky open the show.
Otoboke Beaver
Friday, March 3, 9 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25
This fierce female four-piece punk group from Japan is a frenzied force to be reckoned with, bringing bursts of high energy to the stage while shouting irreverent phrases that sound furious and funny at the same time. Fellow Denver feminist punk rockers Cheap Perfume provide support.
Ott
Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$29.95-$50
Left Hand Brewing recently opened a new location in the same plaza as Mission Ballroom, and will be hosting its annual Nitro Fest this weekend, with forty different breweries expected to present. Entertainment for the night will be provided by electronic-music artists Mark Farina, Random Rab and Tone Ranger, and headlined by British experimental dub producer Ott.
Munly & the Lupercalians
Sunday, March 5, 7 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$15-$18
After gaining fame as the right-hand man in Sllim Cessna's Auto Club, Jay Munly went on to start several other gothic folk projects. In this incarnation, Munly plays front and center while his bandmates from the fictional town of Lupercalia wear various costumes that invoke a feeling of being present at some sort of occult celebration.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.