The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Oysterhead, the trio of Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland that formed nearly two decades ago, takes over the 1STBANK Center for two nights this weekend, while Reverend Horton Heat continues a three-night run at the Bluebird Theater. Also on tap are Black Tiger Sex Machine at the Mission Ballroom, Silversun Pickups at the Ogden Theatre, the Eli Young Band at the Fillmore Auditorium, the New Pornographers at the Gothic Theatre, Lloyd Cole at Swallow Hill Music, and the Midwinter Bluegrass Festival at the Northglenn Ramada Plaza and Convention Center. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Oysterhead (also February 15)
$79.95, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Black Tiger Sex Machine
$25-$99, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Eli Young Band
$29.75-$59.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Silversun Pickups
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Black Heart Shaped Box
$11.25-$12, 7 p.m., Summit
Metronomy
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Unicorn Love Party - Mythillogic
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Reverend Horton Heat (also February 15 & 16)
$25-$27, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Punk Rock Burlesque
$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Midwinter Bluegrass Festival (also February 15 & 16)
$25-$95, 6 p.m., Northglenn Ramada Plaza and Convention Center
Sweethearts of the Rodeo
$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Palace
$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
JAUZ
$29.75-$99, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
The Marcus King Band
$32.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Sango
$22, 8 p.m., Summit
Roddy Rich
$25-$100, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The New Pornographers
$30.75-$35, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Tender
$15-18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Lloyd Cole
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Mindy Smith
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Pictureplane
$12-$14, 9 p.m., hi-dive
DeVotchKa
$29.75-$39.75, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Mattiel
$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Sonny Fodera x Dom Dolla
$25-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Blunts & Blondes
$15-$27, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Young Dolph and Key Glock
$35-$150, 7 p.m., Summit
Pinegrove
$22-$26, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
World/Inferno Friendship Society and the Bridge City Sinners
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Bad Desicions
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
