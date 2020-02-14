 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Trey Anastasio performs with Oysterhead Friday and Saturday at 1STBANK Center.EXPAND
Trey Anastasio performs with Oysterhead Friday and Saturday at 1STBANK Center.
Jacqueline Collins

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | February 14, 2020 | 5:58am
AA

Oysterhead, the trio of Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland that formed nearly two decades ago, takes over the 1STBANK Center for two nights this weekend, while Reverend Horton Heat continues a three-night run at the Bluebird Theater. Also on tap are Black Tiger Sex Machine at the Mission Ballroom, Silversun Pickups at the Ogden Theatre, the Eli Young Band at the Fillmore Auditorium, the New Pornographers at the Gothic Theatre, Lloyd Cole at Swallow Hill Music, and the Midwinter Bluegrass Festival at the Northglenn Ramada Plaza and Convention Center. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Related Stories

Oysterhead (also February 15)
$79.95, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Black Tiger Sex Machine
$25-$99, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Eli Young Band
$29.75-$59.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Silversun Pickups
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Black Heart Shaped Box
$11.25-$12, 7 p.m., Summit

Metronomy
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Unicorn Love Party - Mythillogic
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Reverend Horton Heat (also February 15 & 16)
$25-$27, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Punk Rock Burlesque
$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Midwinter Bluegrass Festival (also February 15 & 16)
$25-$95, 6 p.m., Northglenn Ramada Plaza and Convention Center

Sweethearts of the Rodeo
$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Palace
$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

JAUZ
$29.75-$99, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

The Marcus King Band
$32.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Sango
$22, 8 p.m., Summit

Roddy Rich
$25-$100, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The New Pornographers
$30.75-$35, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Tender
$15-18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Lloyd Cole
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Mindy Smith
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Pictureplane
$12-$14, 9 p.m., hi-dive

DeVotchKa
$29.75-$39.75, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Mattiel
$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Sonny Fodera x Dom Dolla
$25-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Blunts & Blondes
$15-$27, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Young Dolph and Key Glock
$35-$150, 7 p.m., Summit

Pinegrove
$22-$26, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

World/Inferno Friendship Society and the Bridge City Sinners
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Bad Desicions
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >