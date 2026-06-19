Punk Takeover: Panic Shack is invading America

It’s a fun time to travel across the U.S., especially if you’re into the spectacle of sports. With the New York Knicks winning their first championship in more 50 years, the recent UFC event that took place on the White House lawn, and the ongoing World Cup matches creating unlikely cultural melting pots (Scots taking over Boston has been one such pleasant surprise), America feels a little more inviting and vibrant right now.

And Welsh punk band Panic Shack has had the opportunity to take it all in, as the four-piece’s first proper tour on this side of the pond kicked off in D.C. ahead of the big fight earlier this month.

“We did try to drive by the White House just to be tourists. Then there’s this big UFC ring, which was odd to see,” says guitarist Meg Fretwell. “Then there was some military walking around. That was a bit odd for us to see, for sure.”

After that visit, the band swung through Boston, prior to the Scottish invasion, before landing in NYC on the night the Knicks clinched the NBA title.

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“Knicks in five,” quips vocalist Sarah Harvey, quoting the viral catchphrase, adding that Panic Shack’s tour manager made pitstops to keep up with his team throughout the run.

But unlike their most popular single, “The Ick,” the Panic Shackers are growing fond of people and places over here. “I thought I would have the ick by now, but everyone’s here really friendly and cwtchy,” Harvey continues, using a popular Welsh slang term for warm and loving.

“Everyone’s so nice,” Fretwell agrees. “It’s actually really refreshing because back in the UK, everybody’s just a bit miserable. We decided we’re going to be nicer, because everyone’s very kind.”

The arrival of Panic Shack is also buzzworthy, as the Welsh women bring their breakout self-titled debut to a new continent. The album shot to the top of the UK charts last year behind standouts “Gok Wan” and “Girl Band Starter Pack,” brandishing feral fuzz and a whirlwind of riffs and growls.

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So far, it’s resonated with American audiences, too. The group hits hi-dive on Sun., June 21, with local opener Cleaner on the bill.

Welsh punk rock at its finest. Courtesy Panic Shack

“We didn’t know what to expect at all. This is our first proper time in America. It’s really hard to gauge how people are going to react to you,” says guitarist Romi Lawrence. “It’s crazy. At the shows we’ve had people singing all of the words of the songs, which is mind blowing. I realized when we were in Boston, I would never in my life come to Boston, yet the band has brought us here and all these people paid to come see our show.”

Admittedly carefree and crass, Panic Shack is taking it all in and enjoying the journey.

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“It’s never felt like a hit of it because we’ve been grafting, like, eight years. Up until this point of us coming here and literally this tour seeing people turn up to the shows am I only clocking on now that people like us here,” Fretwell explains. “To us, it’s been a really slow progress. We’re so glad people are finding it and resonating with it. Couldn’t be more chuffed.”

They’ve brought a welcoming gift, too, in the latest fresh single, “grin & bear it,” so prepare for a proper punk night out whenever Panic Shack plugs in.

“It’s going to be the most energetic show of their lives. We are just mental. We all talk over each other. We’re like a tornado,” Fretwell says. “We march to the beat of our own drum, and we always have. We’re just ourselves.”

“It’s not planned. We’re just fucking laughing at something one of us had done then we forget a song and like, ‘What the fuck you playing?’” adds bassist Emily Smith.

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“But that’s the beauty of it. That’s what makes it so exciting and fun every night,” Harvey says. “If it was the same every day, it’d ruin the spark.”

Best to catch ’em now (they’ll be back in September touring North America with Sex Pistols, too, but no Denver date).

“It’s fun time to be here, for sure,” Harvey concludes.

Panic Shack, with Cleaner, 7 p.m. Sun., June 21, hi-dive, 7 South Broadway. Tickets are $22.