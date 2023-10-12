Dirtwire, Zach Bryan and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Dirtwire will be serving up swamptronica tunes at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, February 17. Tickets, $29.95-$39.95, are on sale now.
Zach Bryan is bringing his Quittin Time Tour to Empower Field for a two-night run next year starting Friday, June 14, with openers Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner. Tickets are $175-$445.
Paramount Theatre is celebrating the music of Queen with its One Night of Queen event on Monday, March 11. Tickets are $29-$79.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
Tool: With Elder, Mon., Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., $75-$150
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Selena Por Vida: Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $20
The Lil Smokies: Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $29
Odie Leigh: Thu., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $20
Cherry Glazerr: With Wombo, Wed., March 6, 8 p.m., $25
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Zach Bryan: The Quittin Time Tour: With Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner, Fri., June 14, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 15, 7 p.m., $175-$445
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Madison Beer: Spinnin Tour: With Upsahl, Sun., June 2, 7 p.m., $38.50-$63.50
GLOBE HALL
Jeffrey Foucault: Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $18
Dabylon: With Waxcat and Permission Slip, Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $15
GOTHIC THEATRE
LP Giobbi: Light Places Tour: With Bad Snacks, Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $35
Treaty Oak Revival: Sat., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $17
North Mississippi Allstars: With Bag Men, Thu., Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Digable Planets: Reachin’ 30th Anniversary Tour: Tue., Jan. 30, 8 p.m.
Cold War Kids: 20 Years Tour: With Hovvdy, Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $35.95
Sarah Jarosz: Polaroid Lovers Tour: Fri., Feb. 16, 8 p.m.
Ryan Beatty: Calico North America Tour: Thu., March 7, 8 p.m., $27.50
Flipturn: Fri., March 15, 8 p.m., $29.50
Claire Rosinkranz: Tue., March 19, 8 p.m.
Chelsea Wolfe: With Divide and Dissolve, Fri., March 22, 8 p.m., $33.50
Health: Rat-Based Warfare Tour: With Pixelgrip and King Yosef, Mon., March 25, 8 p.m., $31.50
Willow Pilll presents: God's Child: Sat., April 13, 8 p.m., $30-$45
Ty Segall: Thu., May 9, 8 p.m., $32.50
Wednesday: With Draag, Tue., May 28, 8 p.m.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Zach Seabaugh: Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $18
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Teratanthropos: With Obscene Worship, Burn Unit and Scepter of Eligos, Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $12
Your Neighbors: Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $17
Hayden Pedigo: Tue., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $14
Autumn Lies: With Such As I Am and Octopus Tree, Sat., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
Laura Jane Grace: With. Mya Byrne, Sun., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $29.50
Holding Absence: With Casey, Capstan and Acres, Fri., Jan. 26, 6 p.m., $20
Em Beihold: Wed., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $26
MEOW WOLF
Koo Koo: Sat., April 6, 1 p.m., $20-$50
MISSION BALLROOM
Tchami x Malaa: The Return of No Redemption: Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $55-$135
Neck Deep: With Drain, Bearings and Higher Power, Thu., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $37.50-$75
Dirtwire: With Moontricks, Gone Gone Beyond and Honeycomb, Sat., Feb. 17, 7 p.m., $29.95-$39.95
Gareth Emery presents: LSR/CITY V3: Sat., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $40-$79.95
Sleater-Kinney: Little Rope Tour: Tue., March 26, 8 p.m., $35-$85
Two Door Cinema Club: With Day Wave, Sat., May 25, 8 p.m., $39.50
OGDEN THEATRE
Kompany: With Ivory and Gorilla T, Fri., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $19.95-$29
Jessica Audiffred: Mad House World Tour: With Modestep, YDG and Youth In Circles, Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $23.50-$69.95
Mindchatter: Fri., Feb. 23, 9 p.m.
Blackberry Smoke: Be Right Here Tour: Thu., March 7, 8 p.m., $45
Petey: Sun., March 10, 8 p.m.
Arlo Parks: My Soft Machine North American Tour: With Chloe George, Wed., March 13, 8 p.m., $35
MxPx: With Five Iron Frenzy and The Ataris, Fri., April 5, 7:30 p.m.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
One Night of Queen: Mon., March 11, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$79.50
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Hooper (Record Release Show): With despAIR Jordan and Flashes Red, Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $10
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Ride Podcast: On the Road: With Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone., Thu., Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m., $37.50
Thursday: War All the Time Live: With Rival Schools and Many Eyes, Fri., Feb. 2, 6 p.m., $35
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.