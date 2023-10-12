 Paramount Theatre Denver Celebrates Queen, Zach Bryan and More Concert Announcements | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Dirtwire, Zach Bryan and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The 2024 concerts are rolling in: Paramount Theatre celebrates the music of Queen in March, Zach Bryan has two nights at Empower Field, Dirtwire is at Mission Ballroom and more.
October 12, 2023
Dirtwire returns!
Dirtwire returns! dirtwiremusic / facebook
Share this:
Tool just announced another massive tour that will be making a stop at Ball Arena on Monday, February 5. Tickets are $75-$150 and go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m.

Dirtwire will be serving up swamptronica tunes at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, February 17. Tickets, $29.95-$39.95, are on sale now.

Zach Bryan is bringing his Quittin Time Tour to Empower Field for a two-night run next year starting Friday, June 14, with openers Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner. Tickets are $175-$445.

Paramount Theatre is celebrating the music of Queen with its One Night of Queen event on Monday, March 11. Tickets are $29-$79.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Tool: With Elder, Mon., Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., $75-$150

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Selena Por Vida: Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $20
The Lil Smokies: Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $29
Odie Leigh: Thu., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $20
Cherry Glazerr: With Wombo, Wed., March 6, 8 p.m., $25

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Zach Bryan: The Quittin Time Tour: With Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner, Fri., June 14, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 15, 7 p.m., $175-$445

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Madison Beer: Spinnin Tour: With Upsahl, Sun., June 2, 7 p.m., $38.50-$63.50

GLOBE HALL
Jeffrey Foucault: Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $18
Dabylon: With Waxcat and Permission Slip, Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $15

GOTHIC THEATRE
LP Giobbi: Light Places Tour: With Bad Snacks, Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $35
Treaty Oak Revival: Sat., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $17
North Mississippi Allstars: With Bag Men, Thu., Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Digable Planets: Reachin’ 30th Anniversary Tour: Tue., Jan. 30, 8 p.m.
Cold War Kids: 20 Years Tour: With Hovvdy, Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $35.95
Sarah Jarosz: Polaroid Lovers Tour: Fri., Feb. 16, 8 p.m.
Ryan Beatty: Calico North America Tour: Thu., March 7, 8 p.m., $27.50
Flipturn: Fri., March 15, 8 p.m., $29.50
Claire Rosinkranz: Tue., March 19, 8 p.m.
Chelsea Wolfe: With Divide and Dissolve, Fri., March 22, 8 p.m., $33.50
Health: Rat-Based Warfare Tour: With Pixelgrip and King Yosef, Mon., March 25, 8 p.m., $31.50
Willow Pilll presents: God's Child: Sat., April 13, 8 p.m., $30-$45
Ty Segall: Thu., May 9, 8 p.m., $32.50
Wednesday: With Draag, Tue., May 28, 8 p.m.

LARIMER LOUNGE
Zach Seabaugh: Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $18

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Teratanthropos: With Obscene Worship, Burn Unit and Scepter of Eligos, Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $12
Your Neighbors: Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $17
Hayden Pedigo: Tue., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $14
Autumn Lies: With Such As I Am and Octopus Tree, Sat., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $15

MARQUIS THEATER
Laura Jane Grace: With. Mya Byrne, Sun., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $29.50
Holding Absence: With Casey, Capstan and Acres, Fri., Jan. 26, 6 p.m., $20
Em Beihold: Wed., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $26

MEOW WOLF
Koo Koo: Sat., April 6, 1 p.m., $20-$50

MISSION BALLROOM
Tchami x Malaa: The Return of No Redemption: Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $55-$135
Neck Deep: With Drain, Bearings and Higher Power, Thu., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $37.50-$75
Dirtwire: With Moontricks, Gone Gone Beyond and Honeycomb, Sat., Feb. 17, 7 p.m., $29.95-$39.95
Gareth Emery presents: LSR/CITY V3: Sat., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $40-$79.95
Sleater-Kinney: Little Rope Tour: Tue., March 26, 8 p.m., $35-$85
Two Door Cinema Club: With Day Wave, Sat., May 25, 8 p.m., $39.50

OGDEN THEATRE
Kompany: With Ivory and Gorilla T, Fri., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $19.95-$29
Jessica Audiffred: Mad House World Tour: With Modestep, YDG and Youth In Circles, Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $23.50-$69.95
Mindchatter: Fri., Feb. 23, 9 p.m.
Blackberry Smoke: Be Right Here Tour: Thu., March 7, 8 p.m., $45
Petey: Sun., March 10, 8 p.m.
Arlo Parks: My Soft Machine North American Tour: With Chloe George, Wed., March 13, 8 p.m., $35
MxPx: With Five Iron Frenzy and The Ataris, Fri., April 5, 7:30 p.m.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
One Night of Queen: Mon., March 11, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$79.50

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Hooper (Record Release Show): With despAIR Jordan and Flashes Red, Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $10

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Ride Podcast: On the Road: With Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone., Thu., Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m., $37.50
Thursday: War All the Time Live: With Rival Schools and Many Eyes, Fri., Feb. 2, 6 p.m., $35

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Where to See Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie in Denver

Film & TV

Where to See Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie in Denver

By Westword Staff
International Early-Morning Sober Dance Party Daybreaker Returns to Denver

Dance

International Early-Morning Sober Dance Party Daybreaker Returns to Denver

By Julianna O'Clair
Tool Announces Return to Ball Arena Next Year

Concerts

Tool Announces Return to Ball Arena Next Year

By Westword Staff
FAIM Bids Farewell With Final Concert This Weekend

Concerts

FAIM Bids Farewell With Final Concert This Weekend

By Justin Criado
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation