Peter Frampton will play Denver on July 31.EXPAND
Amy Harris

Peter Frampton's Farewell Tour Comes to Denver

Kyle Harris | February 22, 2019 | 2:50pm
Peter Frampton, who has played with Humble Pie and The Heard, is saying goodbye to the road life during his 2019 Farewell Tour.

His final run of live shows starts June 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and wraps up in the fall. He'll play Red Rocks Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. on July 31.

Continue Reading

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Live Nation's website or at 888-929-7849. VIP packages will be available at Frampton's website.

Prices have not been announced. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

