Peter Frampton's Farewell Tour Comes to Denver

Peter Frampton, who has played with Humble Pie and The Heard, is saying goodbye to the road life during his 2019 Farewell Tour.
His final run of live shows starts June 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and wraps up in the fall. He'll play Red Rocks Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. on July 31.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Live Nation's website or at 888-929-7849. VIP packages will be available at Frampton's website.
Prices have not been announced.
