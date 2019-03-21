Phil Collins Isn't Dead; He's Denver Bound!

Phil Collins, who has apparently been getting the question "Is that guy still alive?" a lot, has dubbed his most recent tour "Still Not Dead Yet, Live!"
Not only is he not dead, he's thriving. And today, March 21, he announced a limited U.S. run in 2019 that will head through Denver this fall.
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on October 13, at the Pepsi Center.
Citi cardmembers have priority access to seats; they can register now through 11:59 p.m. March 24 for a pre-sale that begins at 10 a.m. March 26 and runs through 5 p.m. March 28.
Fans can register today through March 24 at Phil Collins's website to participate in a pre-sale deal that will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 29.
If tickets are still available, they will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. March 30 at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation or 303-893-TIXS.
