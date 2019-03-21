Phil Collins Isn't Dead; He's Denver Bound!

Phil Collins will be in Denver in fall of 2019.

Phil Collins, who has apparently been getting the question "Is that guy still alive?" a lot, has dubbed his most recent tour "Still Not Dead Yet, Live!"

Not only is he not dead, he's thriving. And today, March 21, he announced a limited U.S. run in 2019 that will head through Denver this fall.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on October 13, at the Pepsi Center.