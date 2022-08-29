Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Phish and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

August 29, 2022 5:00AM

Phish returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend.
Phish returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend. Jacqueline Collins
Tonight has plenty of options: Dashboard Confessional plays the Fillmore, Sammy Hagar drops in at Fiddler's Green and The Black Crowes take on Red Rocks.

It's a birthday bash for 107.9 KBPI on Tuesday, which is celebrating at Red Rocks with a bunch of metal bands.

Jack Johnson starts a two-night run at Fiddler's Green on Wednesday, while The Killers play Ball Arena. The North Mississippi Allstars play a free show at Levitt Pavilion.

The moment wooks have been waiting for all year begins Thursday, when Phish kicks off its four-night run at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.



Dashboard Confessional
Monday, August 29, 5:30 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$39.50-$64.50
Florida emo rockers Dashboard Confessional released its ninth album, All the Truth I can Tell, earlier this year. Monday's lineup includes Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness (McMahon fronted Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin). Pennsylvania emo duo the Juliana Theory round out the bill.



Sammy Hagar & the Circle
Monday, August 29, 7 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$35-$199.95
Sammy Hagar's latest supergroup includes the bassist from Van Halen and Jason Bonham, son of John Bonham, on the drums. This show also gets you blues rock legend George Thorogood & the Destroyers and the Rick Lewis Project, a Denver band created by radio personality Lewis.



The Black Crowes
Monday, August 29, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59-$999
Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson got the southern rock/blues rock band back together for a third time in 2019, sans any of the original members. Dallas-based Texas Gentlemen, a collective of studio guys who've played with big acts including George Strait, open the proceedings.



107.9 KBPI's Birthday Bash
Tuesday, August 30, 5:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95-$85
107.9, based out of Fort Collins, is celebrating its birthday with a bunch of metal and metal core bands. The lineup includes In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Cherry Bombs.



Jack Johnson
Wednesday, August 31, 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$41.50-$91.50

Singer songwriter/adult contemporary/former professional surfer Jack Johnson released his eight album, Meet the Moonlight, in June. The album is a collaboration with Blake Mills who as of late has produced Perfume Genius and Marcus Mumford's upcoming solo record. The two shows feature reggae master Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers.



The Killers
Wednesday, August 31, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$25-$149.50
The Killers were part of the post punk revival in the early 2000s and last year released Pressure Machine, its seventh album, which has a more heartland rock/Americana sound. Fans of The Smiths will be happy to see its guitarist, Johnny Marr, is opening the night. He just released his fourth solo record, Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4.



The North Mississippi Allstars
Wednesday, August 31, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$Free
The blues and southern rock outfit has a new, critically acclaimed album out, Set Sail, and is playing a free show at Levitt Pavilion. Uncle Jesse — no, it's not John Stamos — provides a DJ set to open.



Phish
Thursday, September 1, 7:30 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City
$85-$95
Phish, like the Grateful Dead before it, is known for its improvisation, mixing genres and extended jams. And like the Dead, Phish is one of those bands you either love or hate. There's no middle ground.

Know of events that should be included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation