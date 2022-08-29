Phish and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Tonight has plenty of options: Dashboard Confessional plays the Fillmore, Sammy Hagar drops in at Fiddler's Green and The Black Crowes take on Red Rocks.
It's a birthday bash for 107.9 KBPI on Tuesday, which is celebrating at Red Rocks with a bunch of metal bands.
Jack Johnson starts a two-night run at Fiddler's Green on Wednesday, while The Killers play Ball Arena. The North Mississippi Allstars play a free show at Levitt Pavilion.
The moment wooks have been waiting for all year begins Thursday, when Phish kicks off its four-night run at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
Dashboard Confessional
Monday, August 29, 5:30 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$39.50-$64.50
Florida emo rockers Dashboard Confessional released its ninth album, All the Truth I can Tell, earlier this year. Monday's lineup includes Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness (McMahon fronted Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin). Pennsylvania emo duo the Juliana Theory round out the bill.
Sammy Hagar & the Circle
Monday, August 29, 7 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$35-$199.95
Sammy Hagar's latest supergroup includes the bassist from Van Halen and Jason Bonham, son of John Bonham, on the drums. This show also gets you blues rock legend George Thorogood & the Destroyers and the Rick Lewis Project, a Denver band created by radio personality Lewis.
The Black Crowes
Monday, August 29, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59-$999
Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson got the southern rock/blues rock band back together for a third time in 2019, sans any of the original members. Dallas-based Texas Gentlemen, a collective of studio guys who've played with big acts including George Strait, open the proceedings.
107.9 KBPI's Birthday Bash
Tuesday, August 30, 5:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95-$85
107.9, based out of Fort Collins, is celebrating its birthday with a bunch of metal and metal core bands. The lineup includes In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Cherry Bombs.
Jack Johnson
Wednesday, August 31, 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$41.50-$91.50
Singer songwriter/adult contemporary/former professional surfer Jack Johnson released his eight album, Meet the Moonlight, in June. The album is a collaboration with Blake Mills who as of late has produced Perfume Genius and Marcus Mumford's upcoming solo record. The two shows feature reggae master Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers.
The Killers
Wednesday, August 31, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$25-$149.50
The Killers were part of the post punk revival in the early 2000s and last year released Pressure Machine, its seventh album, which has a more heartland rock/Americana sound. Fans of The Smiths will be happy to see its guitarist, Johnny Marr, is opening the night. He just released his fourth solo record, Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4.
The North Mississippi Allstars
Wednesday, August 31, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$Free
The blues and southern rock outfit has a new, critically acclaimed album out, Set Sail, and is playing a free show at Levitt Pavilion. Uncle Jesse — no, it's not John Stamos — provides a DJ set to open.
Phish
Thursday, September 1, 7:30 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City
$85-$95
Phish, like the Grateful Dead before it, is known for its improvisation, mixing genres and extended jams. And like the Dead, Phish is one of those bands you either love or hate. There's no middle ground.
Know of events that should be included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.