Phish Will Swim Back to Dick's Sporting Goods Park in September

Phish just announced summer tour dates, which start on July 14 in Eugene, Oregon.

And to absolutely no one's surprise, the jam band will be wrapping up its trek in Denver for three days starting on September 4 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. And it just so happens to be the tenth anniversary of Phish's Labor Day show at the venue.

Camping at last year's event was shut down by authorities over concerns about plague-infected prairie dogs. This year's event will not include camping, as the Denver Post first reported.

"We will not be offering on-site camping at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park this year," explained the venue in a statement. "While we don’t anticipate any issues with the nearby prairie dog population similar to what we experienced in 2019, we do not want to risk putting fans camping on site in the position of having to find alternate places to stay."

A limited number of tickets are available now on tickets.phish.com through the "request period," which ends at 10 a.m. on February 3.

Regular tickets, which cost $75 to $90 plus fees, can be purchased online at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 866-461-6556 starting at 10 a.m. on February 7.