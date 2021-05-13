Phish, String Cheese Incident and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

- Local
Phish returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend, Friday, September 3, through Sunday, September 5, as part of its Summer/Fall 2021 tour. Tickets, $75 to $90, via Ticketmaster, are sold out, but according to the band's website, a limited number of travel packages have been released.
The String Cheese Incident plays a five-night Colorado run, including Tuesday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 14, at Dillon Amphitheater and Friday, July 16, through Sunday, July 18, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Tickets, $74.99, go on sale for Dillon on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m., and for Red Rocks on Friday, May 28, at 10 a.m.
Shakey Graves headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre ($49.50-$79.50) on Wednesday, June 23, with Lucy Dacus opening, and Dillon Amphitheater ($35 to $40) on Friday, August 6, with Tré Burt opening. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Aaron Kamm & the One Drops: Thu., July 15, 8 p.m.,
All Them Witches: Sun., Feb. 6, 8 p.m.
Grouplove: Fri., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.
Christian Death: Sat., Aug. 14, 7 p.m.
Sheep Sessions: Megalodon & Laxx: Fri., June 18, 7 p.m.
Adam Melchor: Fri., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Elderbrook: Sat., Oct. 16, 8 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $18.
Caribou: With Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Wed., Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Cole Scheifele (album release): With Hunter Burnette, Sat., July 24, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Dancing With Boulder Stars: Tue., June 8, 6:30 p.m., $50.
Pat Metheny Side-Eye: With James Francies and Joe Dyson, Thu., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $60-$85.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
DeadPhish Orchestra: Thu., June 10, 6:15 & 9:15 p.m., $29.95.
Black Pumas: Fri., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $40-$45.
Shakey Graves: With Tré Burt, Fri., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $35-$40.
The String Cheese Incident: Tue., July 13, 6 p.m.; Wed., July 14, 6 p.m., $74.99.
Zac Brown Band: With Adam Doleac, Ashland Craft, Fri., Sept. 17, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $45.50-$180.
The Buzz and Judo Chop: Fri., July 9, 7 & 9 p.m., $40-$120.
Charlie Parr: Sat., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $22-$24.
Free Range Marmot: Sun., July 18, 4 p.m., $24-$72.
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band: Sat., Aug. 28, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Durand Jones & the Indications: With 79.5, Thu., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Julien Baker: With Dehd, Katie Malco, Sat., Nov. 13, 9 p.m., $25.
Ela Minus: Sun., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $15.75.
Ferris & Sylvester: Fri., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
JD Simo / GA-20: Thu., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $15.
King Buffalo: Fri., Sept. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 11, 9 p.m., $15.
Luke Lively and Pete Walker: Sun., May 16, 3, 5 & 8 p.m., $30-$90.
Melissa Etheridge: Fri., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$125.
Steel Panther: Sat., June 19, 7 p.m.
Church of Cash (Johnny Cash tribute): Sat., July 31, 9 p.m., $50-$100.
Cory Wong & the Wong Notes: Fri., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $27.50-$30.
Dodie: With Lizzy McAlpine, Sun., March 13, 7 p.m., $29.95-$35.
Moon Taxi: Sat., Aug. 28, 8 p.m., $29.95.
The Aces: Sat., Nov. 27, 7 p.m., $20.
Porter Robinson: With Jai Wolf, Mon., Nov. 8, 8 p.m.; Tue., Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
Sylvan Esso: With Samia, Tue., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.
Alan Parsons Live Project: Thu., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$125.
Little Big Town: Fri., Sept. 3, 8 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 4, 8 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $44-$124.
Straight No Chaser: Mon., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$59.95.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Illenium: Thu., Oct. 7, 6 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 8, 6 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 9, 6 p.m., $49.96-$99.
NEEDTOBREATHE: With Switchfoot, Fri., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $37.95-$61.95
Shakey Graves: With Lucy Dacus, Wed., June 23, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$79.95.
The String Cheese Incident: Fri., July 16, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 17, 7 p.m.; Sun., July 18, 7 p.m., $74.99.
Aly & Aj: Tue., April 12, 7 p.m., $30.
Ashe: Wed., May 11, 6 p.m., $25.50.
Motion City Soundtrack: Fri., Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m., $39.50.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
