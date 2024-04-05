Photo Recap: Tim McGraw Brings Down the House at Ball Arena

Tim McGraw brought his No Standing Room Tour to Ball Arena on Thursday, April 4, bringing in droves of fans who were eager to hear the country star's iconic music from throughout the decades. But first, the show kicked off with opener Restless Road, which paid tribute to the late Toby Keith during its set, followed by Carly Pearce, who shared her Grammy award-winning song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" to the stage as well as many of her other top-charting songs.
As the audience cheered, McGraw stepped out onto the stage in a cloud of smoke, and during the beginning of his performance, he made sure to interact with the fans near the stage, even giving someone a fist bump. Performing covers of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" and Nelly's "Over and Over," as well as his own hits, the singer-songwriter seemed to really be there for the fans, and everyone in the arena could feel that energy.
Do you feel it? Take a look at photos from the show below: