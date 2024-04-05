 Photo Recap: Tim McGraw Brings Down the House at Denver Concert | Westword
Photo Recap: Tim McGraw Brings Down the House at Ball Arena

The country star brought his Standing Room Only Tour to Ball Arena on April 4.
April 5, 2024
The legend Tim McGraw started his show with a bang at Ball Arena
The legend Tim McGraw started his show with a bang at Ball Arena Jacqueline Collins
Tim McGraw brought his No Standing Room Tour to Ball Arena on Thursday, April 4, bringing in droves of fans who were eager to hear the country star's iconic music from throughout the decades. But first, the show kicked off with opener Restless Road, which paid tribute to the late Toby Keith during its set, followed by Carly Pearce, who shared her Grammy award-winning song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" to the stage as well as many of her other top-charting songs.

As the audience cheered, McGraw stepped out onto the stage in a cloud of smoke, and during the beginning of his performance, he made sure to interact with the fans near the stage, even giving someone a fist bump. Performing covers of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" and Nelly's "Over and Over," as well as his own hits, the singer-songwriter seemed to really be there for the fans, and everyone in the arena could feel that energy. 

Do you feel it? Take a look at photos from the show below:
click to enlarge country band on stage
Restless Roads paid tribute to the late, great Toby Keith.
Jacqueline Collins
Carly Pearce sang her Grammy-winning tune "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."
Carly Pearce sang her Grammy-winning tune "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."
Jacqueline Collins
Pearce began performing in her early teens.
Pearce began performing in her early teens.
Jacqueline Collins
Tim McGraw has won three Grammy awards.
Tim McGraw has won three Grammy awards.
Jacqueline Collins
McGraw covered Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" at the show.
McGraw covered Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" at the show.
Jacqueline Collins
He also covered "Over and Over," by Nelly.
He also covered "Over and Over," by Nelly.
Jacqueline Collins
One lucky fan got a fist bump.
One lucky fan got a fist bump.
Jacqueline Collins
He was sure to interact with fans at the beginning of his set.
He was sure to interact with fans at the beginning of his set.
Jacqueline Collins
McGraw played against a changing backdrop.
McGraw played against a changing backdrop.
Jacqueline Collins
The singer-songwriter played hits across his discography.
The singer-songwriter played hits across his discography.
Jacqueline Collins
McGraw's tour closes out in Sacramento on June 29.
McGraw's tour closes out in Sacramento on June 29.
Jacqueline Collins
At Ball Arena, Tim McGraw proved himself as a country mainstay.
At Ball Arena, Tim McGraw proved himself as a country mainstay.
Jacqueline Collins
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
