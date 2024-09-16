 Photos: Kacey Musgraves Concert at Fiddler’s Green Near Denver Dazzles | Westword
Photos: Kacey Musgraves Dazzles Fiddler's Green With Deeper Well World Tour

With support from Father John Misty and Nickel Creek, Kacey Musgraves lit up the night sky at the sold-out show.
September 16, 2024
The Deeper Well World Tour hits 49 cities in total across North America and Europe.
The Deeper Well World Tour hits 49 cities in total across North America and Europe. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Kacey Musgraves brought her Deeper Well World Tour to a sold-out Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday, September 15. Supported by Father John Misty and Nickel Creek, the night saw performances across multiple genres. "I wanted to create a mini festival lineup of artists I would want to see," explained Musgraves, while bantering with the crowd between songs.

Musgraves is touring in support of her sixth studio album, Deeper Well, which was released in March this year. The Deeper Well World Tour started in Dublin on April 28 and continues across both Europe and North America for 49 total performances.

See photos from the Fiddler's Green show below:
click to enlarge Kacey Musgraves serenades a Sunday evening crowd at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Kacey Musgraves serenades a Sunday evening crowd at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Musgraves recently released her 6th studio album, Deeper Well. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Musgraves recently released her 6th studio album, Deeper Well.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Kacey Musgraves looks outward towards a sold-out Fiddler's Green Amphitheater. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Kacey Musgraves looks outward towards a sold-out Fiddler's Green Amphitheater.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Kacey Musgraves trades smiles with the front row at Fiddler's Green. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Kacey Musgraves trades smiles with the front row at Fiddler's Green.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge The Deeper Well World Tour visited Fiddler's Green Amphitheater on Sunday, September 16. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
The Deeper Well World Tour visited Fiddler's Green Amphitheater on Sunday, September 16.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Father John Misty opened the evening with his signature jazz rock ballads. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Father John Misty opened the evening with his signature jazz rock ballads.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Production for the performance included LED projections, glow bracelets for fans, and confetti. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Production for the performance included LED projections, glow bracelets for fans, and confetti.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Father John Misty is currently supporting his 2022 album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Father John Misty is currently supporting his 2022 album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Father John Misty is known for his swooning, and often times haunting, ballads. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Father John Misty is known for his swooning, and often times haunting, ballads.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Deeper Well is Musgraves' 6th studio album and first since 2021's Star-Crossed. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Deeper Well is Musgraves's sixth studio album and first since 2021's Star-Crossed.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Father John Misty, along with Nickel Creek, opened up the evening for Musgraves. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Father John Misty, along with Nickel Creek, opened up the evening for Musgraves.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Kacey Musgraves on the Deeper Well World Tour. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Kacey Musgraves on the Deeper Well World Tour.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Find more concerts on our concert calendar.
