Photos: Phish Kicks Off Four-Day Run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Phish formed in Vermont in 1983.

The band's first-ever performance was under the name The Blackwood Convention.

Trey Anastasio plays a custom guitar made by Paul Languedoc.

Mike Gordon was also the band's de facto manager, doing its PR and booking before the band became too big.

Page McConnell's father helped invent Tylenol and the MRI!

Phish created the Waterwheel Foundation in 1997 to raise money in communities along the tour.

Phish believes in the Malcolm Gladwell rule of 10,000 hours — so the musicians practiced relentlessly when starting out.

Phish is known for its stage antics, including jumping on trampolines, choreographed dances and elaborate Halloween and New Year's pranks.

Phish has three different songs that reference the slicing of a nipple.

Lighting designer Chris Kuroda is known as the fifth member of Phish for his ability to improvise with the band.

Trey Anastasio opened an addiction recovery center called Divided Sky in 2023.

Trey Anastasio is regarded as one of the world's top guitar players in and out of the jam-band scene.

Phish fans set up a Shakedown Street before shows, furthering the comparison with Deadheads.

Phish fans are known for their own antics, elaborate costumes and wild dancing.

Phish's dedicated fans travel thousands of miles to keep up with the band, and often draw comparisons to Deadheads.

Phish fans often throw handfuls of glow sticks into the crowd.

Surrender to the Flow is a fan-run magazine for Phish fans that gets distributed in the parking lot.

Phish is back at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for what's become a Labor Day weekend tradition. On August 29, the first date in a four-day run, loyal jam-band fans set up shop in the parking lot in the early afternoon and then lined the rail as soon as the doors opened.Phish treated them to a set of classics, opening with a Talking Heads cover of "Cities" and ending the second set with fan favorite "Harry Hood."Dick's is Phish's second-most-played venue behind Madison Square Garden. Photographer Ross Jones was there for night one. See his photos below: