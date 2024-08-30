 Photos: Phish Kicks Off Four-Day Denver Concert Run With a Bang! | Westword
Photos: Phish Kicks Off Four-Day Run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

The legendary jam band is back for its traditional Labor Day run.
August 30, 2024
Trey Anastasio on stage on night one.
Trey Anastasio on stage on night one. Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
Phish is back at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for what's become a Labor Day weekend tradition. On August 29, the first date in a four-day run, loyal jam-band fans set up shop in the parking lot in the early afternoon and then lined the rail as soon as the doors opened.

Phish treated them to a set of classics, opening with a Talking Heads cover of "Cities" and ending the second set with fan favorite "Harry Hood."

Dick's is Phish's second-most-played venue behind Madison Square Garden. Photographer Ross Jones was there for night one. See his photos below:
click to enlarge Phish on stage
Phish formed in Vermont in 1983.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Trey Anastasio playing guitar
The band's first-ever performance was under the name The Blackwood Convention.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Trey Anastasio playing guitar
Trey Anastasio plays a custom guitar made by Paul Languedoc.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Mike Gordon playing bass
Mike Gordon was also the band's de facto manager, doing its PR and booking before the band became too big.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Page McConnell playing the keyboards
Page McConnell's father helped invent Tylenol and the MRI!
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Trey Anastasio playing guitar
Phish created the Waterwheel Foundation in 1997 to raise money in communities along the tour.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Trey Anastasio singing and playing guitar
Phish believes in the Malcolm Gladwell rule of 10,000 hours — so the musicians practiced relentlessly when starting out.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Mike Gordon playing the bass
Phish is known for its stage antics, including jumping on trampolines, choreographed dances and elaborate Halloween and New Year's pranks.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Phish on stage
Phish has three different songs that reference the slicing of a nipple.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Phish on stage
Lighting designer Chris Kuroda is known as the fifth member of Phish for his ability to improvise with the band.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Trey Anastasio singing and playing guitar
Trey Anastasio opened an addiction recovery center called Divided Sky in 2023.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)

click to enlarge Trey Anastasio walking on stage
Trey Anastasio is regarded as one of the world's top guitar players in and out of the jam-band scene.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Man juggling in a parking lot
Phish fans set up a Shakedown Street before shows, furthering the comparison with Deadheads.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Phish fan wearing lobster claws
Phish fans are known for their own antics, elaborate costumes and wild dancing.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Phish fans waiting on the band
Phish's dedicated fans travel thousands of miles to keep up with the band, and often draw comparisons to Deadheads.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Phish fan talking to friends
Phish fans often throw handfuls of glow sticks into the crowd.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
click to enlarge Phish fans reading a magazine
Surrender to the Flow is a fan-run magazine for Phish fans that gets distributed in the parking lot.
Ross Jones (@rossjonz)
