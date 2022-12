Pixies, Marley Brothers on 4/20 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates

As we reflect on the biggest music stories from Denver in 2022 , we're also looking forward to the stellar lineup of concerts slated for 2023! The Pixies will be at the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, May 10. Be there, or you'll probably be wondering, "Where is my mind?" for the rest of the year. Tickets are $49.95-$99.50 and are on sale now. The Marley Brothers have organized a family reunion with some of their favorite musicians to create an unforgettable 4/20 holiday run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20. Tickets are $69.50-$149.50 and are on sale now.Here's every new Denver concert announcement:Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $20With Illiterate Light, Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $20With AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $18-$20Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$30With Joel Cummins and Morsel, Thu., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $20-$25Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50With Beauty School Dropout, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $25-$29With Nat Myers, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $35-$99Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $17Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $18-$64.99Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $22Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $15With Quits, Tripp Nasty and Sense From Nonsense, Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Monk Gyatso and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Shawn Hess, Thu., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12With Waiting Room, Friends of Cesar Romero and Pink Lady Monster, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15With The Mattson 2, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $20-$25With Peter Raffoul, Sat., Feb. 25, 6 p.m., $20Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $17Fri., March 3, 9 p.m.; Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $15With Mishegas, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $18Fri., May 5, 8 p.m.; Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $15-$20With 454, Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $22With Landon Conrath, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $17With The Wonderfool, Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $17With DJ Billy D, Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $10With Bury Mia, All Waffle Trick and Lights in the Sky, Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $15With Varials, The Callous Daoboys and 156Silence, Tue., Feb. 14, 6 p.m., $23Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $20With Can't Swim, Equipment and Early Humans, Sun., March 12, 6 p.m., $20With Taylor Acorn and Worry Club, Wed., March 29, 6:30 p.m., $23With Krisiun and Decrepit Birth, Sat., April 8, 6 p.m., $25Sun., April 9, 7 p.m., $18Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m.With Spectacle, Hanna Jan, Yahtdoo, Jordan Dale, Residuo and David Shabani (2/9) with Simple Syrup, Eddie Portillo, Cheeks, Andrew Warren, TrippySippyCJ and Lazuli (2/10), Fri., Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m., $25With Isabel LaRosa, Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $30-$35Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $30-$45With POND, Wed., May 10, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.50With BJ Estairs, 50 Shades of Blue, Eddy's Blues Zephyr and Threeshots, Sun., Jan. 8, 2 p.m., $8-$15, Thu., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., $10Fri., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., $25With Periphery and Loathe, Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $42.50Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $22-$28Fri., Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45Sat., Jan. 28, 8:30 p.m., $59-$159Sat., March 11, 7 p.m., $35-$59.95Thu., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $45-$70With Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Sean Paul, Protoje, Steel Pulse, Lee "Scratch" Perry Memorial, Mykal Rose and the Subatomic Soundsystem, Wed., April 19, 7 p.m.; Thu., April 20, 7 p.m., $69.50-$149.50With Ivy Lab, Esseks, ROSSY and ISQA, Thu., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., $47.50-$89.95With Watch Yourself Die and Dream of Industry, Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12Tue., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $17-$22With Kevin Daniel and Silver and Smoke, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12With Isadora Eden and Autumnal, Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Mainland Break and Isadora Eden, Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12With Allie Kral, Thu., March 30, 9 p.m., $22-$27With Eem Triplin, Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $30-$35Odyssey Tour 2023: Mon., June 5, 7:30 p.m., $52