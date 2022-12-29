Support Us

Pixies, Marley Brothers on 4/20 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

December 29, 2022 5:00AM

Pixies are coming to town! Where will your mind be?
As we reflect on the biggest music stories from Denver in 2022, we're also looking forward to the stellar lineup of concerts slated for 2023! The Pixies will be at the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, May 10. Be there, or you'll probably be wondering, "Where is my mind?" for the rest of the year. Tickets are $49.95-$99.50 and are on sale now.

The Marley Brothers have organized a family reunion with some of their favorite musicians to create an unforgettable 4/20 holiday run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20. Tickets are $69.50-$149.50 and are on sale now.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Taylor Fest: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $20
Mo Lowda & the Humble: With Illiterate Light, Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $20

BOULDER THEATER
Big Richard: With AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $18-$20

FOX THEATRE
Slacker University: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$30
Kyle Hollingsworth Band: With Joel Cummins and Morsel, Thu., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Eddie 9V: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50
JXDN: With Beauty School Dropout, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $25-$29
G. Love & Special Sauce: With Nat Myers, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $35-$99

GLOBE HALL
Early James: Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $17
Lostboycrow: Indiepop Tour: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $18-$64.99
City of the Sun: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $22
Tiffany Day: Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $15

HI-DIVE
Nightshark: With Quits, Tripp Nasty and Sense From Nonsense, Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Fresh Fruit!: With Monk Gyatso and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Danno Simpson: With Shawn Hess, Thu., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Dressy Bessy: With Waiting Room, Friends of Cesar Romero and Pink Lady Monster, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Paul Cherry: With The Mattson 2, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $20-$25

LARIMER LOUNGE
Forest Blakk: With Peter Raffoul, Sat., Feb. 25, 6 p.m., $20
Quarters of Change: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $17
Ace Aura: Fri., March 3, 9 p.m.; Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $15
Alex Lustig: With Mishegas, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $18
Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road Tour: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m.; Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $15-$20

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
3Deep Presents: Mike: With 454, Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $22
Yam Haus: With Landon Conrath, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $17
Bendigo Fletcher: With The Wonderfool, Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $17

MARQUIS THEATER
Shove It Nu Metal Night: With DJ Billy D, Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $10
Record Thieves: With Bury Mia, All Waffle Trick and Lights in the Sky, Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $15
D.R.U.G.S.: With Varials, The Callous Daoboys and 156Silence, Tue., Feb. 14, 6 p.m., $23
Winston Surfshirt: Panna Cotta North American Tour: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $20
Free Throw: With Can't Swim, Equipment and Early Humans, Sun., March 12, 6 p.m., $20
Grayscale: With Taylor Acorn and Worry Club, Wed., March 29, 6:30 p.m., $23
Vader: With Krisiun and Decrepit Birth, Sat., April 8, 6 p.m., $25
MAVI: Sun., April 9, 7 p.m., $18

MEOW WOLF
Andy Immerman: Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m.
The Orchestrator: With Spectacle, Hanna Jan, Yahtdoo, Jordan Dale, Residuo and David Shabani (2/9) with Simple Syrup, Eddie Portillo, Cheeks, Andrew Warren, TrippySippyCJ and Lazuli (2/10), Fri., Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m., $25

MISSION BALLROOM
Nessa Barrett: Young Forever Tour: With Isabel LaRosa, Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Ian Munsick: Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $30-$45
Pixies: With POND, Wed., May 10, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.50

NISSI'S
The Road to Memphis: International Blues Challenge Fundraiser: With BJ Estairs, 50 Shades of Blue, Eddy's Blues Zephyr and Threeshots, Sun., Jan. 8, 2 p.m., $8-$15
Celebrate Bob Marley’s Birthday: With Rising Lion, Thu., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., $10
Funkiphino: Fri., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., $25

OGDEN THEATRE
Underoath: Blind Obedience Tour: With Periphery and Loathe, Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $42.50

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Sam Grisman Project: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $22-$28

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Joe Pera: Comedy in Ice: Fri., Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45
La India Yuridia: Sat., Jan. 28, 8:30 p.m., $59-$159
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: The Scared Scriptless Tour: Sat., March 11, 7 p.m., $35-$59.95
An Evening With David Sedaris: Thu., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $45-$70

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
The Marley Brothers: With Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Sean Paul, Protoje, Steel Pulse, Lee "Scratch" Perry Memorial, Mykal Rose and the Subatomic Soundsystem, Wed., April 19, 7 p.m.; Thu., April 20, 7 p.m., $69.50-$149.50
REZZ Rocks V: With Ivy Lab, Esseks, ROSSY and ISQA, Thu., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., $47.50-$89.95

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Gila Teen: With Watch Yourself Die and Dream of Industry, Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Cory Branan: Tue., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $17-$22
Treehouse Sanctum: With Kevin Daniel and Silver and Smoke, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Laveda: With Isadora Eden and Autumnal, Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Cal in Red: With Mainland Break and Isadora Eden, Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Henhouse Prowlers: With Allie Kral, Thu., March 30, 9 p.m., $22-$27

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Lucki - Flawless Like Me: The Made Martian Tour: With Eem Triplin, Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $30-$35
Harry Mack: Odyssey Tour 2023: Mon., June 5, 7:30 p.m., $52

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
