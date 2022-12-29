Pixies, Marley Brothers on 4/20 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Marley Brothers have organized a family reunion with some of their favorite musicians to create an unforgettable 4/20 holiday run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20. Tickets are $69.50-$149.50 and are on sale now.
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
BLUEBIRD THEATER
New Show / On Sale Dates
Taylor Fest: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $20
Mo Lowda & the Humble: With Illiterate Light, Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $20
BOULDER THEATER
Big Richard: With AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $18-$20
FOX THEATRE
Slacker University: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$30
Kyle Hollingsworth Band: With Joel Cummins and Morsel, Thu., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Eddie 9V: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50
JXDN: With Beauty School Dropout, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $25-$29
G. Love & Special Sauce: With Nat Myers, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $35-$99
GLOBE HALL
Early James: Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $17
Lostboycrow: Indiepop Tour: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $18-$64.99
City of the Sun: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $22
Tiffany Day: Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $15
HI-DIVE
Nightshark: With Quits, Tripp Nasty and Sense From Nonsense, Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Fresh Fruit!: With Monk Gyatso and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Danno Simpson: With Shawn Hess, Thu., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Dressy Bessy: With Waiting Room, Friends of Cesar Romero and Pink Lady Monster, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Paul Cherry: With The Mattson 2, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $20-$25
LARIMER LOUNGE
Forest Blakk: With Peter Raffoul, Sat., Feb. 25, 6 p.m., $20
Quarters of Change: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $17
Ace Aura: Fri., March 3, 9 p.m.; Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $15
Alex Lustig: With Mishegas, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $18
Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road Tour: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m.; Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $15-$20
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
3Deep Presents: Mike: With 454, Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $22
Yam Haus: With Landon Conrath, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $17
Bendigo Fletcher: With The Wonderfool, Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $17
MARQUIS THEATER
Shove It Nu Metal Night: With DJ Billy D, Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $10
Record Thieves: With Bury Mia, All Waffle Trick and Lights in the Sky, Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $15
D.R.U.G.S.: With Varials, The Callous Daoboys and 156Silence, Tue., Feb. 14, 6 p.m., $23
Winston Surfshirt: Panna Cotta North American Tour: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $20
Free Throw: With Can't Swim, Equipment and Early Humans, Sun., March 12, 6 p.m., $20
Grayscale: With Taylor Acorn and Worry Club, Wed., March 29, 6:30 p.m., $23
Vader: With Krisiun and Decrepit Birth, Sat., April 8, 6 p.m., $25
MAVI: Sun., April 9, 7 p.m., $18
MEOW WOLF
Andy Immerman: Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m.
The Orchestrator: With Spectacle, Hanna Jan, Yahtdoo, Jordan Dale, Residuo and David Shabani (2/9) with Simple Syrup, Eddie Portillo, Cheeks, Andrew Warren, TrippySippyCJ and Lazuli (2/10), Fri., Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
Nessa Barrett: Young Forever Tour: With Isabel LaRosa, Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Ian Munsick: Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $30-$45
Pixies: With POND, Wed., May 10, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.50
NISSI'S
The Road to Memphis: International Blues Challenge Fundraiser: With BJ Estairs, 50 Shades of Blue, Eddy's Blues Zephyr and Threeshots, Sun., Jan. 8, 2 p.m., $8-$15
Celebrate Bob Marley’s Birthday: With Rising Lion, Thu., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., $10
Funkiphino: Fri., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., $25
OGDEN THEATRE
Underoath: Blind Obedience Tour: With Periphery and Loathe, Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $42.50
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Sam Grisman Project: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $22-$28
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Joe Pera: Comedy in Ice: Fri., Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45
La India Yuridia: Sat., Jan. 28, 8:30 p.m., $59-$159
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: The Scared Scriptless Tour: Sat., March 11, 7 p.m., $35-$59.95
An Evening With David Sedaris: Thu., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $45-$70
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
The Marley Brothers: With Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Sean Paul, Protoje, Steel Pulse, Lee "Scratch" Perry Memorial, Mykal Rose and the Subatomic Soundsystem, Wed., April 19, 7 p.m.; Thu., April 20, 7 p.m., $69.50-$149.50
REZZ Rocks V: With Ivy Lab, Esseks, ROSSY and ISQA, Thu., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., $47.50-$89.95
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Gila Teen: With Watch Yourself Die and Dream of Industry, Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Cory Branan: Tue., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $17-$22
Treehouse Sanctum: With Kevin Daniel and Silver and Smoke, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Laveda: With Isadora Eden and Autumnal, Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Cal in Red: With Mainland Break and Isadora Eden, Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Henhouse Prowlers: With Allie Kral, Thu., March 30, 9 p.m., $22-$27
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Lucki - Flawless Like Me: The Made Martian Tour: With Eem Triplin, Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $30-$35
Harry Mack: Odyssey Tour 2023: Mon., June 5, 7:30 p.m., $52
