Wow: Post Malone Announces Denver Concert

Chart-topping rapper Post Malone has announced his latest tour, which will stop in Denver this fall.

The tour begins on September 14 in Tacoma, Washington, and wraps up on November 20 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and Tyla Yaweh will open.

The Denver concert takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at the Pepsi Center.

Citicard members will have access to a presale from 10 am. Tuesday, July 16, to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 18.

General admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites.