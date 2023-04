Pretty Lights Is Back! Plus Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates



It's been five years, but Pretty Lights is back! The artist just announced the new Soundship Spacesystem Tour, which will kick off with six Colorado dates.The first three will be at Mission Ballroom on Friday, August 4 Saturday, August 5 ; and Sunday August 6 . Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but the general admission sale will start on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.The other three will take place at Dillon Amphitheater on Thursday, August 10 Friday, August 11 ; and Saturday, August 12 . Tickets are $64.95 for each day, and go on sale to the public on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. Lotus will be hosting two benefit concerts for the family of Chuck and Charley Morris at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. Tickets cost $50-$79.75 and are on sale now.Here's every new Denver concert announcement:With Cold War Kids, Thu., July 20, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$399.50Sat., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., TBASat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., TBASat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., TBAWith Eva Lazarus, SEEN and Bad Example, Thu., April 20, 9 p.m., $25-$30With Sling Wave and Sektah, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $25-$30With Tim Reaper B2B Dwarde and Recon Residents, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $25-$30With Ghost, RumbleJunkie and Cynapze, Thu., April 27, 9 p.m., $20-$25With Anna Morgan, Tekkers and CurlyOnE, Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $30With Kursa, Sun., April 30, 4 p.m., $30With Apparition, Rydona and Aimerie, Thu., May 4, 9 p.m., $20-$25With Canvas and Fenx, Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $25-$30With Yola, Thu., April 13, 7:30 p.m., $65-$89With Veeze, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $29.50-$89With Cloudchord, Lazy Syrup Orchestra and Beat Kitty, Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $22Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50With Jarv, Ghost.Wav and Damn Skippy, Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $18With femdot. and D'mari Harris, Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $20With The Jauntee, Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $20With Gold Leader, Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $20With Vide, ST4RFOX, Zone Drums, Puka Patrol, Earthcry and Orenda, Sat., April 29, 8:30 p.m., $25With Rado and Direville, Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $20With Feed The Biirds and Wax, Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $35.50-$99With ColtCuts, Saltus, Morning High and Qilin, Fri., May 19, 7 p.m., $20Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $22-$72Mon., May 22, 8 p.m., $27.50-$59.50Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $27.50-$85With Chef BoyarBeatz, Special Guest N-Type, Cut Rugs and Lavier, Sat., May 27, 8:30 p.m., $25With Juice Lord, Bayo and Willie Wonka, Fri., June 2, 8 p.m.; Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50With The Fretliners and Never Come Down, Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $20With The Barlow, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $20With The Elegant Plums, Slidewok and Bkellz, Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $17With The California Honeydrops, Thu., June 22,With The Brook & The Bluff, Sun., July 2, 6:30 p.m.; Mon., July 3, 6:30 p.m., $55With Deer Tick, Sun., July 9, 6 p.m., $62.50With Amigo The Devil, Fri., July 14, 7 p.m., $55With Corb Lund and Benjamin Dakota Rogers, Sat., July 22, 6:30 p.m., $39.95Tue., July 25, 6:30 p.m., $50.95With Thunderstorm Artis, Wed., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $67.50Sat., Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m., $39.50Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m.; Fri., Aug. 11, 7 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $64.95With Iration, The Expendables, Passafire and DJ Mackle, Sun., Aug. 20, 5 p.m., $69.50With Milky Chance and Talk, Thu., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., $55Fri., April 21, 7 p.m.; Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $50-$79.75Tue., May 30, 6 p.m., $59.50-$79.50With Pi'erre Bourne, Sun., June 18, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$79.50With New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids, Fri., Sept. 22, 6 p.m., $79.50-$99.50Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $22-$25With Spitting Image and Chicken Noodle Soup, Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $14Sun., June 4, 8 p.m., $14Mon., June 5, 8 p.m., $22.50Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $22Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $18Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $16-$56Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $30Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $20With Royals, As We Rise, Elete and Velka Kurva, Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $15-$20With Charles Ellsworth, Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., freeWed., April 19, 8 p.m., freeWith Josh Blackburn, Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $21-$250Wed., May 3, 7:30 p.m., freeWed., May 10, 7:30 p.m., freeWed., May 17, 7:30 p.m., freeWith Sin On Six, Sygnal to Noise, Awake for Days and Divide the Fall, Thu., May 18, 6 p.m., $25-$250With The Stone Eye and The Nocturnal Affair, Wed., May 24, 6 p.m., $15-$120With Liamic, Paul City, Enemy Sender, Kent_Ucky and Sine Mountain., Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Gio Chamba and Mr.Knobs, Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Suzi Moon, Glueman and Crypt Keeper, Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Almanac Man and Edith Pike, Sat., May 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15With White Lighting Co. and The Sickly Hecks, Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $18-$20With Van Full Of Nuns, The Jarrett Adlof Band, College Radio and Years Down, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $15-$175With Unindicted Co-Conspirators and Anthem for Tomorrow, Thu., April 27, 9 p.m., $10With Skank Williams, Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $12-$80With Baclash and LUC, Thu., April 6, 10 p.m., $20With Fuse and Tr9nsients b2b Schepi, Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $15With Hand Turkey and A5CV, Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $15With Sunfish and Robot Tennis Club, Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., $14-$17With Gartener, Knuckle Pups, Fun Machine and Hannah Ford, Wed., May 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Cactusheads and Midnight For Now, Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Hans Gruber and The Die Hards, Younger Than Neil and DJ Miggy, Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $15With Chip Dust and Goat Trail, Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Summer Bedhead and Monsoon the Moon, Thu., June 15, 8 p.m., $14-$17With Redamancy and Blankslate, Thu., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Redlands and John Tyler, Thu., May 4, 7 p.m., $15With Plush and Holy Wars, Tue., May 9, 6 p.m., $25Fri., June 23, 7 p.m., $27Sat., July 22, 7 p.m., $20Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., TBAWith Blood Across The Sky, Apocalypse Born and GRUNjA, Sat., April 22, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25With Major Motion Pictures, Tony's Quartet and Slanted, Fri., May 19, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25With Dive Bards, Kids Table and The Light Cycles, Fri., May 26, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25With Racine Machine and 2 Seconds To Denver, Fri., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25With X-Presidents and ZeeCeeKeely, Sat., June 3, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25With Break Signals and Jared Lipka, Sat., June 10, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25Thu., April 20, 7 p.m., freeSat., April 22, 7 p.m., freeSun., April 23, 5 p.m., freeWith The Sleep Escape and Rebel Recess, Thu., April 27, 4 p.m., freeFri., April 28, 6 p.m., freeSat., April 29, 7 p.m., freeSun., April 30, 6 p.m., freeWith DJ Hanzel, Tone Troy b2b RC3, Wessyde b2b Decker Rush and Taruhh, Sat., April 22, 9:30 p.m., $19.95-$45Sat., April 29, 9 p.m.; Fri., May 5, 9 p.m.; Fri., May 12, 9 p.m.; Fri., May 19, 9 p.m.; Fri., May 26, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 27, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 2, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 9, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 16, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 23, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 30, 9 p.m.; Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $12Sun., May 7, 8 p.m., $20-$27.50Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $27Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50Sat., June 17, 7 p.m., $45-$79.50Thu., June 22, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35-$45With the Colorado Symphony, Wed., June 28, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$149.95With Zach Heckendorf and Heather Maloney., Thu., April 20, 7 p.m., $30With Linger (Tribute to The Cranberries)., Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $15Mon., Nov. 6, 8 p.m.With Bones, Xavier Wulf and Eddy Baker, Tue., June 13, 6:30 p.m., $40Wed., June 28, 7 p.m., $29.50