Pretty Lights Is Back! Plus Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The first three will be at Mission Ballroom on Friday, August 4; Saturday, August 5; and Sunday August 6. Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but the general admission sale will start on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.
The other three will take place at Dillon Amphitheater on Thursday, August 10; Friday, August 11; and Saturday, August 12. Tickets are $64.95 for each day, and go on sale to the public on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.
Lotus will be hosting two benefit concerts for the family of Chuck and Charley Morris at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. Tickets cost $50-$79.75 and are on sale now.
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale Dates
BALL ARENA
Tears for Fears: With Cold War Kids, Thu., July 20, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$399.50
NF: Hope Tour: Sat., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., TBA
BELLCO THEATRE
Eslabon Armado: Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., TBA
Los Temerarios: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., TBA
THE BLACK BOX
Sub.mission presents: Mungo's Hi-Fi: With Eva Lazarus, SEEN and Bad Example, Thu., April 20, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Bommer: With Sling Wave and Sektah, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $25-$30
The Black Box & Recon DNB present: Sully: With Tim Reaper B2B Dwarde and Recon Residents, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Bad Company: With Ghost, RumbleJunkie and Cynapze, Thu., April 27, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Sub.mission presents: Kursa: With Anna Morgan, Tekkers and CurlyOnE, Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $30
Sunday School: Sound Design, Finding Obscure Hooks: With Kursa, Sun., April 30, 4 p.m., $30
Sub.mission presents: ENiGMA DUBZ (Dungeon Tour): With Apparition, Rydona and Aimerie, Thu., May 4, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Shanghai Doom: With Canvas and Fenx, Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $25-$30
BOULDER THEATER
Wesley Schultz (of The Lumineers): With Yola, Thu., April 13, 7:30 p.m., $65-$89
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Babyface Ray: With Veeze, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $29.50-$89
Balkan Bump: With Cloudchord, Lazy Syrup Orchestra and Beat Kitty, Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $22
Joey Bada$$: Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50
Little Stranger: With Jarv, Ghost.Wav and Damn Skippy, Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $18
redveil: With femdot. and D'mari Harris, Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $20
Neighbor: With The Jauntee, Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $20
Orgone: With Gold Leader, Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $20
G-Space: With Vide, ST4RFOX, Zone Drums, Puka Patrol, Earthcry and Orenda, Sat., April 29, 8:30 p.m., $25
Evanoff: With Rado and Direville, Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $20
Watsky: Intention Tour: With Feed The Biirds and Wax, Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $35.50-$99
ATYYA: With ColtCuts, Saltus, Morning High and Qilin, Fri., May 19, 7 p.m., $20
Millyz: Blanco 6 Tour: Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $22-$72
GZA (of Wu-Tang Clan) performs Liquid Swords: Mon., May 22, 8 p.m., $27.50-$59.50
BlueBucksClan: Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $27.50-$85
Sub.Mission Presents: Seppa: With Chef BoyarBeatz, Special Guest N-Type, Cut Rugs and Lavier, Sat., May 27, 8:30 p.m., $25
Prof: With Juice Lord, Bayo and Willie Wonka, Fri., June 2, 8 p.m.; Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper: With The Fretliners and Never Come Down, Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $20
The Steel Woods: With The Barlow, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $20
The Green House Band: With The Elegant Plums, Slidewok and Bkellz, Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $17
DILLON AMPHITHEATER
Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between: With The California Honeydrops, Thu., June 22,
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: With The Brook & The Bluff, Sun., July 2, 6:30 p.m.; Mon., July 3, 6:30 p.m., $55
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With Deer Tick, Sun., July 9, 6 p.m., $62.50
Trampled by Turtles: With Amigo The Devil, Fri., July 14, 7 p.m., $55
The Dead South: With Corb Lund and Benjamin Dakota Rogers, Sat., July 22, 6:30 p.m., $39.95
Noah Kahan: Tue., July 25, 6:30 p.m., $50.95
Train: With Thunderstorm Artis, Wed., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $67.50
The Infamous Stringdusters: Sat., Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m., $39.50
Pretty Lights: Soundship Spacesystem Tour: Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m.; Fri., Aug. 11, 7 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $64.95
Rebelution: With Iration, The Expendables, Passafire and DJ Mackle, Sun., Aug. 20, 5 p.m., $69.50
Young the Giant: With Milky Chance and Talk, Thu., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., $55
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Lotus: The Morris Family Benefit Concert: Fri., April 21, 7 p.m.; Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $50-$79.75
Melanie Martinez: Portals Tour: Tue., May 30, 6 p.m., $59.50-$79.50
Don Toliver: Thee Love Sick Tour 2023: With Pi'erre Bourne, Sun., June 18, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$79.50
The All-American Rejects: Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour: With New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids, Fri., Sept. 22, 6 p.m., $79.50-$99.50
FOX THEATRE
Youth Lagoon: Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $22-$25
GLOBE HALL
Better Luck Next Year: With Spitting Image and Chicken Noodle Soup, Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $14
Adeem The Artist: Sun., June 4, 8 p.m., $14
Manila Grey: Mon., June 5, 8 p.m., $22.50
Louise Post (of Veruca Salt): Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $22
Wallice: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $18
Late Night Drive Home: Opening a Door Tour: Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $16-$56
GRIZZLY ROSE
Tyler Farr: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $30
Elvie Shane: Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $20
HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
Hemlock: The Dirty Thirty Tour: With Royals, As We Rise, Elete and Velka Kurva, Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $15-$20
Boris Pelekh (of Gogol Bordello): With Charles Ellsworth, Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., free
Ozone Jones: Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., free
Hazel Miller (Earth Day Celebration): With Josh Blackburn, Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $21-$250
Grant Livingston & Friends: Wed., May 3, 7:30 p.m., free
Dance on Fire: Wed., May 10, 7:30 p.m., free
Built to Last: Wed., May 17, 7:30 p.m., free
COLD (Year Of The Spider: 20th Anniversary): With Sin On Six, Sygnal to Noise, Awake for Days and Divide the Fall, Thu., May 18, 6 p.m., $25-$250
Smile Empty Soul: 20th Anniversary of Self-Titled Album Tour: With The Stone Eye and The Nocturnal Affair, Wed., May 24, 6 p.m., $15-$120
HI-DIVE
Modular Synth Showcase: With Liamic, Paul City, Enemy Sender, Kent_Ucky and Sine Mountain., Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Immigrant's Child: With Gio Chamba and Mr.Knobs, Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Thelma And The Sleaze: With Suzi Moon, Glueman and Crypt Keeper, Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Ganser: Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Nerver: With Almanac Man and Edith Pike, Sat., May 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Dirty Few (10 -Year Anniversary): With White Lighting Co. and The Sickly Hecks, Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $18-$20
HQ
Pop Punk Nite: The Best Buds Tour: With Van Full Of Nuns, The Jarrett Adlof Band, College Radio and Years Down, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $15-$175
Kenny's Login: With Unindicted Co-Conspirators and Anthem for Tomorrow, Thu., April 27, 9 p.m., $10
Matamoska: With Skank Williams, Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $12-$80
LARIMER LOUNGE
Sippy: Red Rocks Afterparty: With Baclash and LUC, Thu., April 6, 10 p.m., $20
Layla Benitez: Red Rocks Afterparty: With Fuse and Tr9nsients b2b Schepi, Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $15
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
French Cuffs: With Hand Turkey and A5CV, Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $15
Blue Rain Boots: With Sunfish and Robot Tennis Club, Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., $14-$17
Coastless Creatives presents Coco Martin & Friends: With Gartener, Knuckle Pups, Fun Machine and Hannah Ford, Wed., May 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Liquid Chicken: With Cactusheads and Midnight For Now, Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15
The Dendrites: With Hans Gruber and The Die Hards, Younger Than Neil and DJ Miggy, Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $15
Flashes Red: With Chip Dust and Goat Trail, Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Lady Romeo: With Summer Bedhead and Monsoon the Moon, Thu., June 15, 8 p.m., $14-$17
Indré: With Redamancy and Blankslate, Thu., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15
MARQUIS THEATER
Lost Terra: With Redlands and John Tyler, Thu., May 4, 7 p.m., $15
The Warning: Error Tour 2023: With Plush and Holy Wars, Tue., May 9, 6 p.m., $25
Hello Seahorse!: Fri., June 23, 7 p.m., $27
The Frights: Sat., July 22, 7 p.m., $20
MISSION BALLROOM
Pretty Lights: Soundship Spacesystem Tour: Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., TBA
MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Condemned To Burn: With Blood Across The Sky, Apocalypse Born and GRUNjA, Sat., April 22, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25
1000 Times: With Major Motion Pictures, Tony's Quartet and Slanted, Fri., May 19, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25
Elijah Petty & The Part Times: With Dive Bards, Kids Table and The Light Cycles, Fri., May 26, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25
Generation Nomad: With Racine Machine and 2 Seconds To Denver, Fri., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25
Skyler Lutes: With X-Presidents and ZeeCeeKeely, Sat., June 3, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25
Ignatius Reilly: With Break Signals and Jared Lipka, Sat., June 10, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25
NUMBER 38
Trevor Michael: Thu., April 20, 7 p.m., free
DJ Drake: Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., free
Buffalo Galaxy: Sun., April 23, 5 p.m., free
Mile High Startups & Music: With The Sleep Escape and Rebel Recess, Thu., April 27, 4 p.m., free
DJ Miggy: Fri., April 28, 6 p.m., free
Tyler Howell & the Country Club: Sat., April 29, 7 p.m., free
Fables of the Fall: Sun., April 30, 6 p.m., free
OGDEN THEATRE
Regenerate Official After Party: With DJ Hanzel, Tone Troy b2b RC3, Wessyde b2b Decker Rush and Taruhh, Sat., April 22, 9:30 p.m., $19.95-$45
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party: Sat., April 29, 9 p.m.; Fri., May 5, 9 p.m.; Fri., May 12, 9 p.m.; Fri., May 19, 9 p.m.; Fri., May 26, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 27, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 2, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 9, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 16, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 23, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 30, 9 p.m.; Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $12
Munly and the Lupercalians: Sun., May 7, 8 p.m., $20-$27.50
Citizen Dan: A Steely Dan Experience: Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $27
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Megan Stalter, Patti Harrison & Sarah Sherman: The Live Nude Girls: Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
Ben Schwartz & Friends: Sat., June 17, 7 p.m., $45-$79.50
Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour: Thu., June 22, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35-$45
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band: With the Colorado Symphony, Wed., June 28, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$149.95
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
There With Care: Benefit Concert: With Zach Heckendorf and Heather Maloney., Thu., April 20, 7 p.m., $30
ColdReplay (A Tribute to Coldplay): With Linger (Tribute to The Cranberries)., Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $15
Ocie Elliott: Mon., Nov. 6, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Inlovingmemory Tour: With Bones, Xavier Wulf and Eddy Baker, Tue., June 13, 6:30 p.m., $40
Ava Max: On Tour (Finally): Wed., June 28, 7 p.m., $29.50
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.