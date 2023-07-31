Navigation
Pretty Lights, Greta Van Fleet and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Pretty Lights is finally back, but we also have Ween, Parliament Funkadelic, boygenius and Rod Stewart to look forward to.
July 31, 2023
Pretty Lights makes a comeback this week.
PrettyLights / facebook
Greta Van Fleet kicks off the week at Ball Arena on Monday, July 31, and classic-rock heartthrob Rod Stewart performs at the same venue on Tuesday, August 1.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will stop in Denver on its last tour (or maybe not?!?), playing the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, August 2, while Pretty Lights captivates crowds at Mission Ballroom on Friday, August 4, Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6.

Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Greta Van Fleet: Starcatcher World Tour
Monday, July 31, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$49.50-$124.50
The explosive rock-and-roll revivalist group Greta Van Fleet began when three brothers and a close friend decided to chase their high school dreams in forming a successful and sensational band. Now just over a decade later, the quartet has grown into a fierce force to be reckoned with. Atlanta soul country artist Teddy Swims opens the show.
Rod Stewart
 Tuesday, August 1, 7:30 p.m.
 Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$29-$500
Rod Stewart got his start busking around the U.K. in the early 1960s with other determined dandies, and eventually found a foothold as a raspy-voiced frontman in several bands, most notably the Faces. He then went on to pursue a solo career, and many decades later is still going strong. Catch him while you can, with fellow classic-rock heavy hitters Cheap Trick opening the show.
Parliament Funkadelic & George Clinton: "Just for the Funk of It" Final Tour?!?
Wednesday, August 2, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$59.95
The groundbreaking musicians of P-Funk, who have paved the way for so many other extraterrestrial R&B performers, must be seen while still possible. Come experience the Mothership Connection on its last tour — though this isn't its first "last" tour. Another founding funkateer, George Porter Jr., provides support.
Ween
Thursday, August 3, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$65
Gene and Dean Ween have been doing their thing since the mid-1980s, when they met in high school and decided to make music that defies all genres. Ween became a wildly wacky phenomenon that has collaborated with all sorts of other stars, including Colorado's own Trey Parker and Matt Stone. After a brief hiatus during the early 2010s, the dudes decided to keep the dang thing going until the wheels fall off.
Pretty Lights: Soundship Spacesystem Tour
Friday, August 4, Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$300-$750
After a five-year hiatus that had many fans waiting and wondering, Derek Vincent Smith (aka Pretty Lights) is finally gracing us with two full weekends of live performances. If you're not able to catch his infectious glitch-hop electro-funk tunes this week, look for tickets for his three-day run at Dillon Amphitheater next weekend!
boygenius: the tour
Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$65-$109.50
This supergroup released a rare and radical EP of collaborative songs in 2018, something everything thought was a one-off. But five years later, we are truly lucky to experience the cumulative effect of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker when they come together as one unit once again. L.A. tender-punk rockers illuminati hotties will open.
Zella Day
Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$22
Inspired and encouraged by her bohemian upbringing, Zella has always intended to make music that reflects the beauty she has experienced in her life. Nashville indie psych-pop act Okey Dokey and Denver garage-psych group Stone Jackals open the show both nights.

Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
