Psychs Peak Isn't Riding the Psych-Rock Wave — It's Building It

Psych rock is having a major moment, especially in Colorado. Aside from the incredibly talented local groups sprouting up along the Front Range, the state just hosted genre purveyors King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard for the Australian band's inaugural Field of Vision festival in Buena Vista. Musicians Dave O'Donnell and Nate Dorlac were both there, and one of their most unforgettable moments came when frontman Stu Mackenzie read out loud from a flier they'd tossed on stage advertising their upcoming festival, Psychs Peak.
"Psychs Peak is usually my favorite weekend of the year," says Dorlac. "I feel like Gizzard probably stole that, but we'll see."
"When we were there, I was like, this is exactly what I would do if I had $3 million to spend," O'Donnell quips. "I was actually going around Field of Vision telling people [Psychs Peak is] basically the same thing but with like, 400 people. The vibes are pretty similar to Field of Vision."
If all that isn't tempting enough, get this: Dorlac describes the grounds as similar to the Shire — you know, the bucolic homeland of the hobbits in The Lord of the Rings. "You've got these big, tall evergreen trees everywhere and little campsites dispersed throughout the hills," he says. "And at night, you see everyone's little camp lights turned on and the whole hill is lit up all over the place. It kind of feels like you're in a little fantasy world."
"It's actually a pretty funny story. Dave posted on the Desert Daze subreddit asking if somebody could drive his camping gear out to the festival since he was flying in," he continues. "I was driving in, so I offered to do it, and to coordinate, he sent me his cell phone number. The area code was 513, which is the Cincinnati area code, and so is my phone. We both went to the same high school, it turned out. So I asked him if he knew a friend of mine who moved out here from Cincinnati, and he told me that was his cousin. We're like, one degree separated!"
Then in 2020, O'Donnell and friends organized a small event for about 75 people in the Pike National Forest near Kenosha Pass. His band, Ploom, was one of the performers, and it was so much fun that they all decided to do it again later in the year. This time, Dorlac's band, Los Toms, joined in (O'Donnell is now a part of that group, too). "That gave us the idea to take the same concept but turn it into all psych rock and have it be an all-day thing," O'Donnell says.
"We kind of have a staple group of the Colorado psych scene that have been doing it for multiple years," he adds, "so we have this core group that we usually build the festival around, and then I try to pick some newer bands that haven't played that I've seen throughout the year that have impressed me."
Dorlac and O'Donnell are particularly eager to host Kadabra as the headlining act this year. "They're a heavy psych-doom project out of Spokane, Washington," Dorlac says. "They're a national-level touring band, so they're the biggest act we've ever had. I'm excited to have them dig deeper into the heavy kind of things."
"It's all BYOB and bring your own food," O'Donnell notes, adding that attendees should be prepared for all types of weather — this is September in Colorado, after all. "It's dispersed camping, so everybody's in the same boat — if you forget something for camping, you can always rely on your neighbor, they'll always help you out. Everybody's into the music and just in unison for an entire weekend."
When friends visit, he says, "They're always blown away by Denver and Fort Collins and how strong the local music is."
"We have a special scene," O'Donnell agrees. "It's bigger and better than most places."
Psychs Peak runs Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, at Green Mountain Ranch, 22184 County Road 126 in Pine. Get tickets at psychs-peak.com.