Queen Tingz Brings Soul to Denver's Daytime Party Life

Epiphinae McClennon and G’Vanti Carter always pushed their friends to go out, threw parties and turned every night into an adventure. In the spring they started a business, Queen Tingz, that brings events and parties with a soul to Denver.

McClennon and Carter went to high school together in Denver, but they didn’t get close until McClennon returned from college in North Carolina. After throwing a particularly stellar rooftop birthday celebration, the two decided to start throwing parties professionally.

Both women hold full-time jobs. McClemnon is a full-time chef who owns a food truck called Grandma Evelyn’s Kitchen, and Carter works in real estate but refers to herself as a “mompreneur." Queen Tingz is taking on Denver with a fury faster than either of the two thought it would.

“What we do with Queen Tingz is make it a central place, make it a consistent location where you know you’ll have good food, see someone you know, or meet someone new and all have a good time,” McClennon says.

Less than four months after their start, the two friends host four regular events at different venues in Denver. Queen Tingz offers two day parties, Daytox and Brunchaholics, deejayed by Hex Kitten, a Thursday night ladies' night with DJ Luke Nasty, and Trap and Paint, a raucous hip-hop spin on quieter, wine-fueled Paint and Sip events.

Queen Tingz’s offerings are unique to Denver, but day parties and Trap and Paint events are common in bigger cities.

“Being able to bring [this] concept to Denver and it almost being something new that no ones doing is super awesome,” McClennon says.

Beyond offering a good time, Queen Tingz creates events that pull people who might not participate in the normal club scene out of their comfort zone and onto the dance floor. But the business's vision is bigger than partying. Carter and McClennon want to build connections for a stronger Denver.

“I think we’re just coming at it from a different standpoint than most people do, trying to bring communities together,” Carter says.

McClennon and Carter balance each other out. Carter is the voice of Queen Tingz, hosting the events, and McClennon is the chef. Both women plan the parties.

“People tell me, ‘This food is good for my soul. It just hit me. This is what I needed’”, McClennon says. The soul food menu changes each week, but they offer specialty waffles, shrimp and grits, seasonal fruit, and potatoes regularly.

Queen Tingz is already going national in the fall as a sponsor for an Atlanta party. They are planning winter events including a masquerade ball and a seasonal version of the Brunchaholics party. Carter and McClennon hope to keep expanding the entertainment company until it’s a full-time occupation.

The food combined with the atmosphere offers a homey feeling at each Queen Tingz event, where people can “just breathe and enjoy and be present in the moment and not think about any of the other things going on,” Carter says.

