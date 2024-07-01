 Red Rocks Employees Report UFO Sighting at the Venue | Westword
Red Rocks Employees Report UFO Sighting at the Venue

"There was no mistaking what this was: We all saw a giant disc-shaped craft hovering a few hundred feet above the ground with three rows of windows and lights."
July 1, 2024
Workers at Red Rocks say they saw a UFO above the venue.
Workers at Red Rocks say they saw a UFO above the venue. Ross Jones/Canva
Apparently, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is out of this world to more than just Earthlings.

A "large, disc-shaped craft with three levels of windows" was spotted by twelve of the venue's employees "north of Red Rocks about a mile or so, hovering above the treetops on the [Hogback's] ridge," according to a report posted by the National UFO Reporting Center on June 11.

"I was working at Red Rocks Amphitheater last night when one of our coworkers suddenly said to us, 'Hey, what is that over there? It looks like a spaceship,'" a Red Rocks employee wrote in the report. "We all turned to look in the direction he was pointing and sure enough, there was a UFO hovering about a half-a-mile to a mile north of Red Rocks. A dozen of us saw it. We all kept asking each other, 'Are you seeing this too?' It was a resounding 'yes' from everyone in the group."

The employee who submitted the report estimated the sighting lasted about thirty seconds before the vehicle moved 5-to-10 mph east and then "disappeared into thin air." The aircraft was "several hundred yards long," and a "dark metallic" color with "three rows of windows and lights," according to the report.

"This thing was totally silent. It didn't make a sound," the employee wrote. "What's even crazier is that as soon as we all started noticing it and stopped what we were doing to pay attention to it, the craft tipped at an angle and slowly started moving belly-first to the east. Then it started fading away until it was invisible. It didn't shoot off into the distance. It simply dissolved into the ether. We all watched it vanish.

"This was not a plane. It wasn't a satellite, a drone, or anything like that," the employee continued. "There was no mistaking what this was: We all saw a giant disc-shaped craft hovering a few hundred feet above the ground with three rows of windows and lights. Then we all saw it fade into nothing as soon as it knew it was being watched."

According to Red Rocks communications director Brian Kitts, because the report wasn't submitted by the venue, the employees who saw the aircraft couldn't be identified. "It's Red Rocks. We see magical, mysterious and wondrous things every night," Kitts says, "and we wouldn't be at all surprised if Red Rocks' reputation is intergalactic."

Just add it to the ever-growing list of memorable UFO sightings in Colorado.
