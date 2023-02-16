Things Are Looking Up in Colorado: Is It Aliens? UFOs? Balloon Boy?

“We’re not being invaded by aliens,” tweeted CD6 Representative Jason Crow on February 13, in response to all the recent activities in the sky. “Everyone can calm down and come out of your bunkers.” That is exactly what someone would say right before the aliens invade, Congressman. And there’s something in the air; senators Michael Bennett and John Hickenlooper are getting briefed on the actions overhead, and NORAD is tracking stuff like it’s Christmas all over again and Santa has just entered Colorado airspace.
Even memories of Balloon Boy have been resurrected in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon that started this latest string of flying object obsessions.
Clearly, Colorado wants to believe. But what's inspiring all that faith in the night sky, and what might be floating through it? Colorful Colorado may not be racking up numbers like Area 51 and Roswell, but we have our stories. Here are ten of the most memorable:
There are a lot of political responses to the flying object issue, so here’s some perspective:— Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) February 13, 2023
Pikes Peak, 1947
Just over a month before the incident at Roswell, New Mexico, started a spike in UFO sightings across the nation, there was a sighting right here in Manitou Springs on May 19, 1947. Seven employees of the Pikes Peak Railway were breaking for lunch when they spotted a shining silver object coming at them from the northeast. It would stop in mid-air, gyrate a bit, then fly in a deliberate straight line, all the time reflecting light in the way metal might. They tried to look at it through binoculars, but somehow those seemed to bring the image no closer. After twenty minutes of this aerial show, the object sped off to the west. The United States Air Force investigated, and reported that the phenomenon was “possible birds,” whatever that’s supposed to mean.
La Veta, 1955
In late November 1955, state Senator Sam T. Taylor saw what he described as a "dirigible-shaped object" at the base of the Spanish Peaks in Huerfano County — the very part of the state he represented. Taylor, who was Democratic floor leader at the time, described the object as "luminous green-blue and jellylike," and changed flight paths in mid-air. This is only one of the many stories revealed in the declassification of Project Blue Book, which tracked UFO data from 1952 until 1969.
A three-year Appaloosa named Lady disappeared from the Harry King Ranch one day; she was found a couple of days later, dead and skinned around the head and neck, with several vital organs seemingly removed with surgical precision. The horse became a Colorado legend, nicknamed “Snippy” courtesy of the gallows humor of journalists referencing the condition of her remains, which were completely drained of blood; her naked skull was bleached as though it had been baking in the high desert sun for years. “Flying Saucer Sought in Death of Horse” was the headline of an October 6, 1967, article in the Rocky Mountain News.
Genesee, 1973
Woody Allen was apparently persuaded that Colorado was the perfect spot to see the future, and filmed sci-fi comedy Sleeper here. One of the sets included the "Sculptured House" built by architect Charles Deaton in 1963; it soon was nicknamed "Spaceship House" and then "Sleeper House." "On Genesee Mountain I found a high point of land where I could stand and feel the great reaches of the Earth," Deaton is quoted as saying in the 2009 book The Iconic House. "I wanted the shape of it to sing an unencumbered song." What's perhaps even more surprising is that this purple prose — and the unique home design still visible off I-70 that it inspired — came before marijuana was legalized in 2012.
Salida, 1995
Tim Edwards of Salida captured what many consider to be some of the best UFO footage to come from our state. When a tube-shaped object appeared in the sky near his Chaffee County home, the local restaurateur grabbed his camcorder and began to record. "I don't look outside no more," he told the Gazette Telegraph in 1996. "I don't get no sleep."
For more than a decade, Colorado resident Stan Romanek was a leading expert in UFO lore, claiming to have been abducted first in 2000 and then several more times in subsequent years. He's also the person responsible for the widely-circulated and highly-suspect "boo video" of an alien supposedly peeking through one of his windows. The scariest part of Romanek's tale didn't turn out to be his abduction stories; he was convicted for possession of child pornography in 2017, and served two years in prison. He's currently a registered sex offender under intensive supervised probation through 2030, which means even the aliens don't want to have anything to do with the guy anymore.
Breckenridge, 2014
Three faint, ball-shaped orbs appeared over Breckenridge on October 3, 2014; employees of both the Breckenridge Police Department and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were among the witnesses. "We have no idea what that was, no clue," local law enforcement told the Summit Daily. Still, according to the paper of record, neither department had plans to launch an investigation into what might have been behind the unidentified visitors to the mountain-town skyline "unless investigating means they walked outside on Friday to look at the sky."
La Junta, 2019
In a YouTube video that hit big, a security cam in someone's driveway captured this image in the middle of the night. People described it as everything from Dobby from Harry Potter (like that's more believable than alien visitation?) to just a skinny kid in his underwear...doing a weird chicken dance in the wee hours of the morning.
Northeast Colorado, 2019-20
At the start of the COVID pandemic, there was a lot to focus on in the news...so you'd be forgiven if you've totally forgotten the invasion of drone-like lights over northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska around the holidays, right before everything closed down. They always appeared after sunset, thirty-some six-foot-wide objects in formation 200 to 300 feet above the ground. And then we all forgot about them because we were sheltering in place. Coincidence? Yes, obviously. This isn't InfoWars.
The UFO WatchTower, ongoing
If Colorado has a Roswell analog, it's the town of Hooper, population 77, which has lost about a quarter of its residents in the last fifteen years — not to abduction (so far as we know), but to simple attrition. Still, it boasts the UFO WatchTower a couple of miles north on Highway 17, where owner and operator Judy Messoline invites stargazers, skywatchers, campers and tourists of all kinds, alien or human, to visit. The observation platform has a 360-degree view of the surrounding area, with a gift shop, vortex garden and a small memorial to none other than Snippy the Horse, whose bones are here on display. As Messoline's UFO Watchtower website proclaims: “You never know who you will run into at the UFO WatchTower for a little conversation!!”