Reader: They Need to Beef Up Security at Red Rocks

A woman reported being sexually assaulted in a bathroom at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during the May 28 Film on the Rocks screening of Bohemian Rhapsody.

"The female was assaulted in the bathroom by a male described as being possibly Hispanic, 5’7” to 6’0” tall, dark hair, blue eyes, a stocky build, and had a tribal flower tattoo on his right forearm," according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, which is taking tips at 303-271-5612. "The suspect was wearing a dark colored shirt and possibly jeans during the attack."

Readers reacted quickly to the news. Says Ashley:



I’m so glad I moved out of this state. Things are only getting worse!



Responds Theresa:

It could happen anywhere, not just Colorado.

Suggests Chris:



Red Rocks has turned into a cesspool.



Adds Andrea:

They need to beef up security there. I mean I see them at the gates and the parking lot, and then right at the stage but nowhere in between.



Counters Jan:

I feel safer at Red Rocks than I do at most indoor music venues in Denver. You just need to be alert.



And Sadie concludes:

...that man should have never made it out of the bathroom. We should not be afraid to go pee by ourselves in a populated place. This is disgusting.



This is just the latest report of physical assault at Red Rocks. Last year, one man was sucker-punched at a Joe Russo's Almost Dead concert, and another was assaulted after Winter on the Rocks in 2018.

"The safety of our fans is the most important thing any venue works for," says Brian Kitts, spokesman for Denver Arts & Venues, the city agency that manages Red Rocks. "To hear that someone was hurt is disappointing. We join with the Jeffco sheriff’s office in asking for help identifying witnesses and ask fans to be vigilant in watching out for each other’s safety."

