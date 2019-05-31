Sexual Assault at Film on the Rocks Reported to Jeffco Sheriff's Department

A woman has reported being sexually assaulted in a bathroom at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during the May 28 Film on the Rocks screening of Bohemian Rhapsody, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

"The female was assaulted in the bathroom by a male described as being possibly Hispanic, 5’7” to 6’0” tall, dark hair, blue eyes, a stocky build, and had a tribal flower tattoo on his right forearm," according to a release from the Jeffco sheriff's department. "The suspect was wearing a dark colored shirt and possibly jeans during the attack."

The incident reportedly took place between 9:30 and 10 p.m. The woman told deputies that she escaped after more people entered the restroom.

Several incidents of physical assault at Red Rocks were reported last year. One man was sucker-punched at a Joe Russo's Almost Dead concert, and another was assaulted after Winter on the Rocks in 2018.

"The safety of our fans is the most important thing any venue works for," says Brian Kitts, spokesman for Denver Arts & Venues, the city agency that manages Red Rocks. "To hear that someone was hurt is disappointing. We join with the Jeffco sheriff’s office in asking for help identifying witnesses and ask fans to be vigilant in watching out for each other’s safety."

The Jeffco sheriff is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 303-271-5612, or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.