Regina Spektor, Avett Brothers and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

Regina Spektor is playing three shows this weekend, so get your fill. Lawsuit Models rock the hi-dive tonight, while the Avett Brothers start a three-night run at Red Rocks.
Rhythm-and-blues man Nick Waterhouse swings by the Marquis on Saturday. Kenny G brings his smooth jazz to Chautauqua.
Midwest emo rockers Tiny Moving Parts come to the Oriental on Sunday, and melodic death metal bros Exmortus rock the Marquis.
Regina Spektor
Friday, July 8, 7 p.m.
Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek
$45-$85
Regina Spektor launched the careers of a thousand would-be singer-songwriters with her quirky genre-unto-itself music. Catch her again on Saturday, July 9, at the Paramount and Sunday, July 10, at Red Rocks opening for the Avett Brothers. She released her eighth studio record, Home, Before and After, last month.
Lawsuit Models
Friday, July 8, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$10-$12
Lawsuit Models makes pop-punk songs with a touch of indie rock. The guitar melodies and vocals are catchy, so put on your dancing shoes. It's a record release party for the band's second full-length, Unknown Ghosts, so get ready for new tunes. The lineup includes Record Thieves, Bad Year and Over Time.
Avett Brothers
Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday July 10, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$65-$125
The North Carolina-raised Brothers Avett combine a ton of genres — bluegrass, country, punk, pop, folk, rock and roll, indie rock, honky tonk and ragtime — into their own style, heavy latter-day Band vibes. Country man Darrell Scott opens the Friday show, blues rockers Heartless Bastards open on Saturday, and Regina Spektor opens on Sunday.
Nick Waterhouse
Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$22
Nick Waterhouse plays a throwback brand of music that evokes the rhythm and blues and soul music of the 1960s. He's cited Van Morrison and John Lee Hooker as influences. Denver trumpet player extraordinaire Wes Watkins, is also on the bill.
Kenny G
Saturday, July 9, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
$50-$68
Chautauqua is a good place for an evening of smooth jazz. Kenny G may be the butt of endless jokes for jazz purists, but he's still one of the most famous soprano saxophone players. He's also big in China, where his song "Going Home" is often used by businesses to tell you it's time to leave.
Tiny Moving Parts
Sunday, July 10, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
$20-$150
Hailing from Minnesota, Tiny Moving Parts is part of the Midwest emo scene. It's somewhat screamy and emotive, with bits of post-hardcore and math rock tossed in for good measure. Long Beach, California, acoustic emo duo This Wild Life is also on the bill.
Exmortus
Sunday, July 10, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$16
Exmortus plays a mix of thrash metal and melodic death metal that mostly contains lyrics about battles and war. Also on the bill is thrash-metal outfit Hatriot, which includes Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza. Get ready for some soaring guitar magic and growling — lots of growling.
