Review: Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland Blast Off at Ball Arena

"I ain't gonna lie, tonight is quickly turning into a favorite part of my entire tour," Busta Rhymes told a screaming audience at Ball Arena on July 16. "This Denver, Colorado, city that I love so much...y'all mothafuckas knew the assignment tonight. Y'all loud, the energy feels incredible, and I see all you mothafuckas is turnt up!"
The rapper was there for the seventh show of Missy Elliott's Out of This World Tour, and the production definitely lived up to its moniker. It's the first-ever headlining tour for Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott, who brought together the star-studded opening lineup of Busta Rhymes, Timbaland and Ciara — all musicians she has collaborated with extensively since breaking into the music industry in the late ’90s. And while these artists' careers were at a peak in the early 2000s, the notion that this was a nostalgia tour quickly dissipated when faced by the sheer talent and dedication of the hip-hop purveyors. They're as relevant as ever.
"What's really special about this place — I gotta say this, it's important for me to let you guys know how much we love you," Ciara, who is married to former Broncos QB Russell Wilson, told the crowd. "We've had some really amazing experiences here: I got to see the Nuggets win the championship for the first time right here, got to see the Avalanche win a championship, too."
She went on to shout out her family members in the audience, before noting the "most important" part: "I had a baby right here in Denver, Colorado."
Declaring the scene a "hip-hop party" — which it most certainly was — Busta Rhymes ordered us all to put our hands up. In fact, he told us to do it so many times it started to feel like a high-intensity-interval-training class. But that adrenaline pump was necessary before the crowning moment of the evening: Missy Elliott.
"Can we pass Planet Get Your Freak On, too?" an Elliott head interjected, while another added, "Can we show the Earthlings how we flip it and reverse it?"
And oh, she showed us. Kicking off the set with "Throw It Back," she made it seem as if Ball Arena was hosting an early-2000s VMAs performance (the most iconic era for the awards ceremony). The entire production was masterful, not just because of the music and the artists, but the mind-blowing choreography and breakdancers, high-energy pageantry and costume changes, pyrotechnics and more. (We can only imagine the budget, but every cent was well worth it.)
And it was refreshing that there was no faux walk-off before the encore. Each opener joined Elliott on stage, and the camaraderie and friendship among them all was crystal clear while Misdemeanor performed such collaborations as "Up Jumps Da Boogie" with Timbaland, "Touch It" with Busta Rhymes and, of course, "Lose Control" with Ciara.
And if that weren't enough, earlier in the evening, Busta Rhymes had reassured the crowd with a beaming smile: "We will be back."
