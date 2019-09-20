The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Brian Wilson performs hits and selections from the Beach Boys albums Friends and Surf's Up and the Zombies play Odessey & Oracle in its entirety tonight at the Paramount as part of the Something Great from ’68 Tour. This weekend's Red Rocks lineup includes Above & Beyond tonight, the Revivalists tomorrow and REZZ on Sunday. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Above & Beyond
$55-$125, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Atmosphere (also September 20)
$35-$65, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Brian Wilson and the Zombies
$49.95-$189.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Explosions in the Sky
$30.75-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Melvins
$28/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Crooked Colours
$16/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Boris
$20/$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Marco Antonio Solis
$49-$499, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Lynyrd Skynyrd
$29.95-$325, 6 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
The Revivalists
$49.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Avril Lavigne
$50.75-$100.75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Oliver Tree
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Ruthie Foster
$28/$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Mdou Moctar
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
REZZ
$40-$80, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
5280 Urban Music Awards 2019
$20-$25, 6:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Pop Will Eat Itself
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Fruit Bats
$29.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
