    Herban Planet
4
Brian Wilson performs at the Paramount Theatre tonight.
Brian Wilson performs at the Paramount Theatre tonight.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 20, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Brian Wilson performs hits and selections from the Beach Boys albums Friends and Surf's Up and the Zombies play Odessey & Oracle in its entirety tonight at the Paramount as part of the Something Great from ’68 Tour. This weekend's Red Rocks lineup includes Above & Beyond tonight, the Revivalists tomorrow and REZZ on Sunday. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Above & Beyond
$55-$125, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Atmosphere (also September 20)
$35-$65, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Brian Wilson and the Zombies
$49.95-$189.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Explosions in the Sky
$30.75-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Melvins
$28/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Crooked Colours
$16/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Boris
$20/$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Marco Antonio Solis
$49-$499, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lynyrd Skynyrd
$29.95-$325, 6 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

The Revivalists
$49.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Avril Lavigne
$50.75-$100.75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Oliver Tree
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Ruthie Foster
$28/$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Mdou Moctar
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

REZZ
$40-$80, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

5280 Urban Music Awards 2019
$20-$25, 6:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Pop Will Eat Itself
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Fruit Bats
$29.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

