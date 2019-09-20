The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Brian Wilson performs hits and selections from the Beach Boys albums Friends and Surf's Up and the Zombies play Odessey & Oracle in its entirety tonight at the Paramount as part of the Something Great from ’68 Tour. This weekend's Red Rocks lineup includes Above & Beyond tonight, the Revivalists tomorrow and REZZ on Sunday. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Above & Beyond

$55-$125, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Atmosphere (also September 20)

$35-$65, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Brian Wilson and the Zombies

$49.95-$189.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Explosions in the Sky

$30.75-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Melvins

$28/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Crooked Colours

$16/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Boris

$20/$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Marco Antonio Solis

$49-$499, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lynyrd Skynyrd

$29.95-$325, 6 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

The Revivalists

$49.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Avril Lavigne

$50.75-$100.75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Oliver Tree

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Ruthie Foster

$28/$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Mdou Moctar

$18-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

REZZ

$40-$80, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

5280 Urban Music Awards 2019

$20-$25, 6:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Pop Will Eat Itself

$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Fruit Bats

$29.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.